ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

University of Denver Graduate Programs Rank Among the Top 100

By Jon Stone
du.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNumerous University of Denver graduate programs are once again recognized among the nation’s top 100, according to U.S. News & World Report, which released its 2023 Best Graduate School Rankings today. The Graduate School of Social Work (GSSW) is ranked No. 11 for best social work programs, a...

www.du.edu

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cal Poly again ranks in the top 10 for ‘best value’ among California universities

Cal Poly has again ranked in the top 10 for “best value” among the leading universities in California. The San Luis Obispo university ranked No. 6 in SmartAsset’s eighth annual ranking, which the investment adviser determines by compiling and comparing five metrics: starting salary for new graduates, in-state tuition, student living costs, scholarship and grant offerings, and the student retention rate, according to its website.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Sioux City Journal

PROGRESS: Graduate programs continue to expand at Northwestern College

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern College will launch master’s degree programs in clinical mental health counseling and school counseling in May. Both feature 100% online coursework and extensive hands-on learning. The clinical mental health counseling program is designed to be completed in two years by taking two eight-week courses...
ORANGE CITY, IA
FraminghamSOURCE

Foley & Simeone Graduate From Bryant University

SMITHFIELD, RHODE ISLAND – Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have completed their undergraduate studies to earn a Bryant University degree, one which has more value now than at any time in Bryant’s history. These 67 graduates join a powerful network of more than 50,000...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
The Independent

College grad exposes sorority’s ranking system: ‘The ultimate way to pit women against one another’

A college graduate exposed how active members of her former sorority ranked potential new members in a viral video.The video, which was posted to TikTok by popular content creator Eli Rallo, showed the points system her sorority sisters assigned to Greek life hopefuls during their recruitment process. Rallo, 23, was a member of the sorority Sigma Kappa while attending the University of Michigan. The video, which was shared last February, now has over one million views. Sororities and fraternities are social organisations at US colleges which are identified by letters of the Greek alphabet.“If you pretend not to know about...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Education
City
Denver, CO
Boston Globe

U.S. News ranked Columbia No. 2, but a math professor has his doubts

“Why have Columbia’s fortunes improved so dramatically?”. Everyone knows that students buff their résumés when applying to college. But a math professor is accusing Columbia University of buffing its own résumé — or worse — to climb the all-important U.S. News & World Report rankings of best universities.
COLLEGES
Newton Daily News

Area student ranks among top 2% at ISU

AMES — The following area students are ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University: Hallee Rainsbarger of Kellogg, sophomore, Ivy College of Business; Tanner Smith of Mingo, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Steve Beyerink of Monroe, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Kameryn Davis of Newton, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Jenna Smith of Newton, senior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; and Mariah Vos of Reasnor, senior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
NEWTON, IA
thecheyennepost.com

Scally is a December 2021 Upper Iowa University graduate

Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce Matthew Scally of Cheyenne, WY, graduated Cum Laude Meritum with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Admin in December 2021. About Upper Iowa University Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus and over 20 U.S. locations. Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual enrollment programs for high school students as well as continuing education and professional development opportunities for learners of any age. For more information, visit www.uiu.edu.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research University#Graduate School#College#U S News World Report#Gssw
Government Technology

Colleges of Education Sound the Alarms On Teacher Shortage

(TNS) — As teacher dissatisfaction rates rise and concerns about teacher shortages intensify, colleges of education are sounding the alarm: Enrollment has been steadily declining for the past decade, and the pandemic has likely made things worse. The American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education released its second comprehensive...
EDUCATION
Parkland Talk

New Study Ranks Top 10 Best Value Universities in Florida

A new analysis ranking Florida colleges by their overall value to students placed the University of Florida at the top of the pack. The eighth annual Best Value Colleges study by SmartAsset, a consumer financial information site, compared colleges across five metrics, using scholarships, starting salary, tuition, living costs, and retention rate to determine the ‘Best Value Colleges’ in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. News Announces 2023 Best Graduate Schools

Washington, D.C. – U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today unveiled the 2023 Best Graduate Schools rankings. Designed for prospective students looking to further their education beyond college, the rankings evaluate programs in a variety of disciplines, including business, education, engineering, law, medicine, nursing and science.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NBC News

After MIT reinstates SAT and ACT mandate, will other colleges follow?

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced this week that applicants once again must submit SAT or ACT scores, becoming the first prominent university to reverse a suspension of the requirement that was put in place because of the pandemic. The reversal could reignite the debate over the value of test...
COLLEGES
Reason.com

Academic Freedom Alliance Letter to Princeton University

The Academic Freedom Alliance released a public letter to Princeton University calling on the university to reaffirm the academic freedom of classics professor Joshua Katz. On July 8, 2020, Professor Joshua Katz published an opinion piece in an online journal reacting to the July 4th public letter signed by many members of the Princeton faculty. In that piece he criticized a student group that had operated on campus a few year earlier and hyperbolically characterized it as a "small local terrorist group." This piece generated a series of responses on campus, including the university's spokesman claim that Professor Katz would be investigated for potential disciplinary action as a result of his extramural speech. More recently, in a university-sponsored freshman orientation event Professor Katz was singled out for criticism by the Carl Fields Center for Equality and Cultural Understanding. On a website of the university and co-sponsored by myriad university administrative units including the Office of the Vice Provost of Institutional Equity and Diversity, Professor Katz is held out as an example of a professor making a racist statement and is shown being denounced by the university president, the Classics department, and the chairs of two academic units for engaging in racist speech.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy