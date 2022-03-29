ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Patrol car bursts into flames after crash during high-speed chase

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
CBS Austin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - A patrol car burst into flames after crashing into a vehicle during a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning. The incident started around 1 a.m. when the officer spotted a vehicle and ran the...

