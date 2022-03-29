Yes, more single-family homes are going up. Gainesville, Hall 2021 numbers show big increase

New housing goes up Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, along Mitchell Street in downtown Flowery Branch. - photo by Scott Rogers

Townhomes and apartments became a major housing force in Hall last year as rising costs made density more of an economic necessity for builders.

But that doesn’t mean traditional, single-family detached subdivisions are a dying breed.

Such developments are taking shape all across Hall, including new projects or expansions of existing ones such as an 86-acre, 214-lot, active-adult section of the 1,000-acre Sterling on the Lake subdivision in Flowery Branch.

Mitchell Street, near the Flowery Branch’s downtown area, has seen a revitalization of late with several houses springing up in a part of town that was rundown. Former Mayor Mike Miller had described the area as “blight,” before new construction transformed the area. Some homes being built on Mitchell Street are planned to be listed in the low $600,000s.

A few other single-family development under construction or on the way elsewhere in Hall, according to Stephen Lovett of Norton Commercial Group, include:

Brannon Ridge: 147-home community off Waverly Way in Oakwood

Retreat at Chicopee: 122 homes off Mountain View Road

Clark Farms: 295 homes, 70 townhomes and some retail on Spout Springs Road across from Lancaster subdivision in South Hall

Overlook at Marina Bay: 99 lots off Cool Springs Road in northwest Hall.

Union Grove: 149 units off Union Church Road near Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211 in South Hall.

Still, single-family homes can be hard to find against huge demand.

“Builders are trying to chase affordability,” Lovett said. “They’re trying to provide some affordability. Because of density requirements, material requirements and just readily available land, it’s hard to provide that.”

In Hall County, the planned residential development code that would permit single-family housing calls for two units per lot, Lovett said, and “the reality is that just pushes costs up for the development, which ultimately leads to an expensive house.”

Both commercial and residential development are strong in Gainesville, said Matt Tate, the city’s deputy director of community and economic development.

“The desire to develop is expected to remain steady, but the rising development costs, availability of building materials and higher interest rates will continue to have an impact,” he said.

According to Tate, the number of single-family home permits in Gainesville rocketed to 229 in 2021 from 124 in 2020, but there are far more apartments and townhomes being permitted and those numbers are increasing too — from a combined 316 units in 2020 to 502 in 2021.

The number of permitted single-family homes in unincorporated Hall County jumped from 620 in 2020 to 970 in 2021, according to Hall County.

Bill Schmidt, vice president of land acquisition for McKinley Homes, which is developing Clark Farms, said single-family homes are “still desirable,” but the market has had its challenges.

Echoing other officials, he said, “With recent increases in materials and land prices, you have to get some density to keep homes affordable for people. Rising costs are pushing the single-family (prices) up where it’s not available to everybody.”

Attached housing “helps us keep our prices more in line and affordable for everybody,” he said.

A mixture of attached and detached houses, such as what’s planned at Clark Farms, “allows everybody to get into great neighborhoods, good schools and all the things people want today.”

“Gainesville Township,” a development comprising 2,365 homes on 1,122 acres east of I-985 in Gainesville could provide a huge mixture of homes, along with retail.

Approved in January, it calls for 1,414 single-family detached homes, 311 townhomes and 640 apartments.

“The development will contain a variety of different housing types and sizes and price points for all ages,” a Gainesville planning document states.

Up to 300 single-family homes and three-fourths of townhomes “may be used for rental purposes,” the document states.