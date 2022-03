EVANS, Ga. — Last August, Jensen Castle had a career changing moment when she won the U.S. Women's Amateur. The former White Knoll and Gray Collegiate Academy state champion won that prestigous event after surviving a 12-for-2 playoff just to get into the 64-player field for match play. She became the third No. 63 seed to win a USGA title.

