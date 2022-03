Red Hot Chili Peppers released an atmospheric new song, "Not the One" — the third preview of their upcoming album Unlimited Love. The track offers a more tranquil vibe than their previously issued cuts "Poster Child" and "Black Summer," with singer Anthony Kiedis crooning over a dewy piano, a restrained rhythm section and John Frusciante's birdsong-like guitar swells. "I'm not the person that you thought I was / I'm not the one you thought you knew," he sings. "I do most anything to make you think that I'm the one / I do it all to get to you."

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO