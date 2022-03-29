ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Permanent daylight saving time may be harmful to our health, experts say

By Shiv Sudhakar
foxwilmington.com
 1 day ago

The United States Senate recently unanimously passed a bipartisan bill known as the Sunshine Protection Act to make daylight saving time (DST) permanent, but the move may be more harmful to our health, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report. “Of the three choices—permanent daylight saving time, permanent...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

The One Ingredient You Should Be Adding To Your Water For A Healthier Body Over 50, According To Health Experts

Did you know that roughly 75% of people are dehydrated? Almost all essential bodily functions require water to occur, yet most of us aren’t drinking nearly enough of it. Water is at the foundation of all life, and when you’re dehydrated, it could cause a number of unwanted symptoms. Staying hydrated is crucial, especially as you age—but from general busyness to simply not liking the taste of water, you may find it difficult to meet the required intake of water each day. Many people find that adding things to their water for flavor makes it easier to stay hydrated—but what’s something you can add to our water that will not only make it taste better but also boost its health benefits? We asked Lisa Young, author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what tips she recommends for upping your hydration so you can feel better from the inside out.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Hakeem Jeffries
TechRadar

Alcohol and sleep: experts explain how booze affects your snooze

There’s a long-held belief that having a few drinks can help you fall asleep faster and sleep better, but we now know this isn’t true for everyone. So if your sleep tracker is telling you that your shut-eye takes a nose-dive after a night on the town, there’s definitely something in it.
DRINKS
Refinery29

The Best Products For A Sound Snooze, According To A Sleep Doctor

Yawn! Welcome to Sleep Week, a seven-day stretch where we source you the best buys in the Zzz-catching business—from editor-vetted bedtime rituals to exclusive mattress deals and more of the internet’s most slumber-worthy scores. Go ahead, hit snooze with us. Sleep is a tricky binch. It's an activity...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Saving Time#United States#Senate#Wall Street Journal#Dst#Indiana University
verywellhealth.com

10 Foods That May Contribute to Your Insomnia

There are numerous risk factors for insomnia. In particular, some foods and beverages can affect the quality and duration of your sleep. This article discusses risk factors for insomnia, as well as 10 foods and beverages that can cause insomnia, and tips to help resolve insomnia. Insomnia is a common...
HEALTH
The 74

More Productivity or ‘Zombied Out’ Students? Congress Ponders Permanent Daylight Saving Time, But Sleep Experts Say They’ve Got it Backwards

As a member of PBS NewsHour’s Student Reporting Lab at Venice High School, near Los Angeles, Zoe Woodrick often stays at school past 5 p.m. recording podcasts and videos.  When her interviews run late in the winter months, the sun is already setting over the Pacific, less than two miles away. Her walk home takes […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Psych Centra

Stressed? Here’s How Exercise Could Help

Regular exercise can help tone your internal systems to reduce and better manage your stress. When you find yourself in a stressful situation, you might notice a quicker heart rate, a sense of panic rising, and your brain might shift toward crisis mode. Stressors can pop up from just about...
FITNESS
Esquire

How to Know if You Get Enough Deep Sleep

Sleep deprivation isn’t just bad for your driving and thinking ability. During those 7 to 9 hours of snooze time you should be getting, the brain and the body undergo various recovery processes. Without that, you leave yourself open to a host of issues, including heart disease, erectile dysfunction, and a weakened immune system among other problems.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
studyfinds.org

Is alcohol good for you? Harvard, MIT scientists slam door on studies showing ‘health benefits’ of drinking

BOSTON — Countless people subscribe to the belief that a nightly glass of wine does wonders for the heart and cardiovascular system. New research from Massachusetts General Hospital, MIT, and Harvard, however, is calling for closing time on theories stating moderate alcohol use is good for the heart. Scientists explain any prior observed scientific connections between the occasional beer or glass of wine and robust cardiovascular health likely resulted from other lifestyle factors usually seen among light to moderate drinkers.
DRINKS
studyfinds.org

For the best sleep, survey finds you should get to bed by 9:39 p.m.

NEW YORK — It’s official: the best sleep comes from huddling under a cozy blanket in a quiet, cool room. That’s according to a new survey of 2,000 Americans that found just two in five would rate their quality of sleep as “excellent” (41%). However, just a third of adults feel refreshed when waking up in the morning (30%).
Observer

Best Weight Loss Pills of 2022: Top 6 Diet Supplements to Lose Weight Fast

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links. Losing weight can be a challenging process, especially as...
WEIGHT LOSS
CBS Chicago

It's World Sleep Day; here are tips for better sleep

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's world sleep day!Sponsored by the World Sleep Society, the theme this year is "quality sleep, sound mind, happy world."CBS 2' s Audrina Bigos turned to an expert from Northwestern Medicine to ask, how do you improve your sleep?Dr. Justin Fiala said consistency is key and so is listening to your body."If you body is falling asleep at a certain time, it might be that is its natural bed time," Fiala said. "From that standpoint you don't really gain anything from staying in bed and hour beforehand." He said if you are reading or distracting yourself before bed to...
CHICAGO, IL
WALA-TV FOX10

VIVA Health: Better Sleep, Better Health

The following information was provided by VIVA Health:. Sleep issues are very common in the United States. In fact, the National Institutes of Health reports that nearly 50 to 70 million Americans have them, and one out of three adults do not regularly get the recommended amount of uninterrupted sleep needed. Because sleeping is a basic human need like eating and breathing, it is critical to overall well-being and health. Problems with sleep can lead to a number of issues ranging from lack of productivity and irritability to injuries and even risk of death. Take a moment to assess your habits during Sleep Awareness Week, which is recognized this year from March 13-19.
HEALTH
TechRadar

Nutritionist reveals the foods that help you sleep well and what to avoid

Do you nap throughout the day and never seem to have energy to really get going? Or is your sleep tracker telling you that you didn't get much quality sleep again last night? If so, it may be time to incorporate some foods that help you sleep into your daily meal plan. Not only will these supercharge your snooze so that you'll feel better rested and more energetic in the day, they're super-tasty.
NUTRITION
SFGate

CBD for Sleep: 10 Best CBD Sleep Products 2022

* Please consult your primary care provider before starting any new supplement, to ensure if they are right for you. (Ad) When was the last time you felt truly well rested? Deep, restorative sleep plays a vital role in our daily functioning and overall health, but most people struggle to achieve consistent quality sleep.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy