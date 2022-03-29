ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

A School Photo Company Used a Green Screen on St. Patrick’s Day

hot967.fm
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool pictures are really fancy these days, and some photo companies use a GREEN SCREEN to make it look like the kids are sitting in a field of flowers . . . or in front of a farmyard fence. And as you may know, green screen works...

hot967.fm

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

In Pictures: The world goes green as celebrations mark St Patrick’s Day

St Patrick’s Day celebrations are taking place across the world, with massive crowds joining events across Ireland.Cities, towns and villages across the country are marking March 17 after the easing of coronavirus restrictions hit celebrations in recent years.People came from far and wide to mark the occasion in Ireland’s capital, Dublin. Read More Mariupol theatre bombing ‘war crime’, says British envoy - follow liveWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of UkraineFuel price hikes risk sending UK into ‘de facto lockdown’, Tory warns ministersDWP job cuts mean workers are being ‘abandoned’, says unionTo The Manor Born star Peter Bowles dies aged 85
CELEBRATIONS
Cincinnati CityBeat

Fifty West Serving Glittery Green Beer for St. Patrick's Day

If you head to Fifty West Brewing Company this St. Patrick's Day, you might find a pot of gold somewhere else other than at the end of a rainbow: in your own toilet. The brewery is serving up glitter-infused green beer for the holiday, saying the "beautiful shamrock green sparkly brew will be on tap tomorrow for the brave out there." They'll be pouring until it runs out.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Northern Virginia Daily

Where to find bagpipes, green beer on St. Patrick's Day

Winchester Pipes and Drums' 19th annual St. Patrick's Day pub tour will stop at these Winchester locations tonight:. 1 p.m.: Ellie's Irish Pub, 168 N. Loudoun St. 5 p.m.: Oakstone Craft Pizza and Bar, 1000 Valley Ave. 6 p.m.: Escutcheon Brewing Co., 142 W. Commercial St. 6:30 p.m.: 50/50 Taphouse...
WINCHESTER, VA
freightwaves.com

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! These trucks will make you green with envy

It’s St. Patrick’s Day. Does the rule about wearing green go for your rigs, too, truckers?. OK, so it’s a bit difficult to paint your tractor-trailer a new color just for one day. But some trucks already fit the theme. FreightWaves photographer Jim Allen caught these green-hued...
ROGERS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy