Progress reported in peace talks as Kremlin curtails some military activity

By Bill Hutchinson
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

The first face-to-face peace talks in more than two weeks between Ukraine and Russia concluded after five hours on Tuesday in Turkey with both sides reporting progress in the negotiations.

In an unexpected move, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin told reporters following Tuesday's talks that Russia's military activity is being dramatically curtailed near the Ukraine capital Kyiv and in Chernihiv in an attempt to increase "mutual trust and create conditions required for further negotiations."

Formin said the "ultimate goal" of the talks is reaching a peace treaty.

Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said Tuesday's talks were "constructive."

Turkish Presidency via AP - PHOTO: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a speech to welcome the Russian, left, and Ukrainian, right, delegations ahead of their talks in Istanbul on March 29, 2022.

"We have received proposals from Ukraine to consider their clearly formulated position on inclusion in the treaty," Medinsky told reporters following the session.

Ukrainian negotiator Alexander Chaly said the next talks in about two weeks could involve other countries in the negotiation process.

What are the Ukraine 'separatist' regions at the crux of the Russian invasion

David Arakhamia, another Ukrainian negotiator, added, "We believe that enough material has already been developed to involve the presidents of Ukraine and Russia in the talks."

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters - PHOTO: Deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, right, and Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, left, wait for the beginning of talks with Russian negotiators in Istanbul, March 29, 2022.

Medinsky noted that Tuesday's "substantive conversation" could clear the way for a meeting between the heads of state.

"The proposed format is like this: first an agreement will be drafted, then the agreement will be approved by the negotiators and signed by the foreign ministers at a meeting, and then the possibility of a meeting between the heads of state will be discussed in order to sign this agreement," Medinsky said.

The in-person talks were held in Istanbul and Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan addressed the opposing parties before the negotiation session started.

"It is in the hands of the parties to stop this tragedy," Erdogan said in his opening remarks, which were carried live on Russian TV.

Ukraine and Russia meet at Belarus border but no ceasefire agreement reached

Erdogan said Turkey sees both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "valuable friends."

Also participating in the negotiations was Roman Abramovich, the billionaire Russian oligarch whose assets have been frozen by sanctions imposed by the West due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Sergei Karpukhin/TASS/Newscom - PHOTO: Roman Abramovich, center, walks outside after Russian-Ukrainian talks at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, March 29, 2022.

Previous in-person peace talks have been held in Belarus and representatives of both parties have also been communicating via video conferencing.

Why a Ukraine no-fly zone isn't an option: Experts

Russia initially only presented Ukraine with ultimatums but has changed its strategy as its troops have met tough resistance from Ukrainian forces, which have managed to re-take some towns and villages.

Biden makes 'no apologies' for saying Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Prior to Fomin's announcement that Russia was de-escalating its military activities in Kyiv and Chernihiv, a U.S. defense official said Monday that Russian troops around Kyiv have stopped making advances toward the city, though they continue using long-range fires. Russian troops remain 15-20 miles north/northwest of the city and about 35 miles east.

Photos: Ukrainian forces put up fierce fight against Russians

"Static situation on the ground there, except for the fact that we continue to see Ukrainians defend the city and try to push Russians back as well," the U.S. official said on Monday.

Before Tuesday's negotiations, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned the Ukrainian delegation to be on guard for sabotage, including poisoning.

"I advise to everyone who's going to any negotiations with Russia, not to eat or drink anything, and also not to touch any surfaces," Kuleba said.

Sherman
1d ago

What a farce. How can Putin participate in peace talks all the while destroying the Ukraine?

ABC News

ABC News

594K+
Followers
145K+
Post
320M+
Views
