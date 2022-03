The 2022 Masters will mark a return to normal, but several questions remain. Will Tiger Woods make his competitive return at Augusta on Thursday, April 7, or will he join Phil Mickelson on the list of former champions not competing? Can Rory McIlroy add the final piece of a career grand slam? Can a quartet of two-time tour winners this season make a run at the green jacket? Who can you trust in your 2022 Masters fantasy golf rankings?

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO