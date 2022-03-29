Dennis Rodman Recalls Time His Sneakers Were 'Outselling' Air Jordans

First teased in late October 2021, the women’s Air Jordan 6 “Mint Foam” finally releases on March 8th. At a quick glance, the retro offering opts for a predominantly “colorless” ensemble, but closer inspection reveals color-blocking reminiscent of the “Pure Platinum/Gym Red” colorway from 2017. Material exposed at the toe box and at the base’s profiles indulge in a cool grey tone that complements the “White” synthetic leather that makes up most of the Jordans‘ upper. Titular “Mint Foam,” then, animates the added component to the protruding heel clip, as well as a majority of the detailing found throughout the midsole. Air Max units forgo any spring-friendly flair, but Jumpman logos on the sock-liner and outsole sport the color proudly.
