The Indian Government has been looking to an $8 billion public market listing of its state-run insurance giant Life Insurance Corp (LIC) by mid-April, at least two senior Government officials had confirmed on Monday. In point of fact, latest move from the Indian Government, which has reportedly been looking to create a rouble-rupee transaction pipeline in order to purchase Russian gas amid steep sanctions on Kremlin from far-right leaders across the globe, came against the backdrop of an unprecedented delay, while the IPO proceeding could have been the country’s largest ever IPO (Initial Public Offerings).

BUSINESS ・ 15 DAYS AGO