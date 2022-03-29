ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

GM Keeps Up Production In China By Retaining Workers In Factory: Reuters

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors Company’s (NYSE: GM) joint venture in Shanghai, China, is continuing production amid lockdown by making workers sleep on factory floors, Reuters reported. The...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

GM Does The Unthinkable With Lordstown Motors

These are difficult times for Ohio-based Lordstown Motors. What began as a major triumph for American automotive manufacturing has become something of a nightmare after a report accused the carmaker of misleading investors. This resulted in an SEC investigation and the resignation of Lordstown founder and CEO Steve Burns. He's charged, among other things, with inflating pre-order figures to boost the company's profile with investors. That's called fraud.
BUSINESS
UPI News

Ford, SK to build battery factory in Turkey

SEOUL, March 15 (UPI) -- South Korea's SK On announced a partnership with U.S. automaker Ford Motor to build a battery factory for the European market in Turkey. The two corporations signed a memorandum of understanding with Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding, establishing a three-way joint venture. The battery plant, to...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Reuters#General Motors Company#Chinese#Saic Motor Corp#Wikimedia
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Is In Hot Water With Angry Customers Again

In the age of late-stage capitalism, corporate greed knows no bounds. It is a well-known fact that many American companies exploit cheap labor to manufacture goods at low costs. Why? To generate more profit for shareholders. We've seen these dubious tactics play out in the automotive industry too, and one of the biggest players, General Motors, has been found bending consumers over a barrel on numerous occasions. Who can forget the class action lawsuit against GM for the massive fire debacle that affected the Chevrolet Bolt EV not so long ago? Or that time it ignored a very serious issue with the Chevrolet Camaro? Well, the automotive giant's latest scandal has just hit, and Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe owners are not happy.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Thrillist

General Motors Is Recalling 740,000 of Its SUVs

On Tuesday, General Motors announced a recall of more than 740,000 of its GMC Terrain SUVs dating between 2010 and 2017 model years. According to NBC, the headlight beams have been deemed too bright, causing a dangerous glare for oncoming drivers. The Detroit-based manufacturer tried to avoid the recall, even...
CARS
FOXBusiness

General Motors recalls 740K SUVs over headlight brightness

General Motors is recalling more than 740,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because the headlight beams that can be too bright and cause glare for oncoming drivers. The recall announced Tuesday comes after U.S. safety regulators turned down a request from the Detroit automaker to avoid the recall. The company...
CARS
Benzinga

Bitcoin To $45,000, Ethereum To $3,400: Why The Cryptos Look Set To Fly Higher

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading up about 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively, on Thursday, in tandem with the S&P 500, which was trading about 1% higher. On March 22, Bitcoin broke up from a bull flag pattern that Benzinga Pro called out the day prior, and on March 23, Ethereum broke up from the same pattern that Benzinga Pro also called out on March 21. The break up from the bull flag patterns has caused the cryptos to continue in their strong uptrends.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Automakers New Sales Strategy a Worrisome Industry Trend

Ford is reportedly selling new Explorers without certain computer chips installed but says it will install them within a year. Ford experienced a sharp drop in sales last month, which may have motivated the carmaker to adopt this practice. Other automakers have reportedly been doing the same. You’re reading a...
ECONOMY
Motor1.com

New Cadillac CT6 Spied On The Street Looking Large And In-Charge

For the record, the Cadillac CT6 is dead in North America. After just four years, Cadillac took an ax to the full-size luxury sedan and the Blackwing V8 engine that powered the high-performance version. With the benefit of hindsight, it seems rather clear that Cadillac made an abrupt shift towards an electric future. So why are we seeing a camouflaged, next-generation CT6 prototype with exhaust tips testing in Michigan?
CARS
Benzinga

Will Dogecoin Reach A New All-Time High By 2023? Over 60% Say...

Dogecoin was created as a joke in 2013 to help raise public awareness of blockchain technology. Doge gained momentum in 2021 thanks to its passionate online community, and support from Elon Musk. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in...
MARKETS
Digital Trends

The newest iPhone factory will not be in China

Thanks to the ever-increasing demand for its smartphones, Apple seems to be constantly on the lookout for new facilities to manufacture the iPhone. So far, most of this demand has been met by massive production facilities in China, where contract manufacturers like Foxconn and Pegatron churn out thousands of iPhones each day.
CELL PHONES
CarBuzz.com

Ford And VW Working Together On Another New Vehicle

Over the last few years, Ford's relationship with Volkswagen has strengthened impressively. The first of its fruits is the European-market specific Caddy and Tourneo Connect MPV collaboration but one that is likely to have more of an impact is the shared development of the next Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Tesla says it is trying to keep production going at Shanghai factory

SHANGHAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) said on Thursday it was doing its best to keep production going at its Shanghai factory while it cooperates with China's COVID-19 prevention measures. Reuters reported on Wednesday that the U.S. electric vehicle maker had suspended production at its Shanghai factory for two...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy