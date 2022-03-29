The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi-IGM Ink Antibody Drug Collaboration; NeoGenomics Sinks On CEO Departure, Q1 Warning; Decision Day For Akebia

Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla says a fourth dose of the COVID vaccine is necessary to keep hospitalizations and symptoms down. He says the third dose was effective, but it doesn't last very long. Bourla says Pfizer is planning to submit data for a fourth vaccine. Israel, Chile and Germany have already started recommending a fourth dose of the vaccine for people in high-risk groups.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 16 DAYS AGO