Medical & Biotech

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi-IGM Ink Antibody Drug Collaboration; NeoGenomics Sinks On CEO Departure, Q1 Warning; Decision Day For Akebia

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNeoGenomics announced that its board and chief executive officer Mark Mallon have agreed Mallon will step down from the position and as a member of the board effective immediately. Sanofi and IGM Biosciences, Inc. announced the signing of an exclusive worldwide collaboration agreement to develop, manufacture and commercialize IgM...

www.benzinga.com

WebMD

Pfizer Recalls BP Drugs Due to Potential Cancer Risk

March 22, 2022 -- Drug giant Pfizer is voluntarily recalling some high blood pressure medications due to unacceptable levels of a potential carcinogen, the company announced. The affected products are quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide (Accuretic) tablets that Pfizer distributes, and two authorized generics, quinapril plus hydrochlorothiazide and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide, distributed by Greenstone. The recall is over higher than accepted levels of N-nitroso-quinapril, a compound known as a nitrosamine.
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Novo Nordisk, Novartis Settle on Eve of Victoza Patent Trial

Novartis’ Sandoz can launch copycat by June 2024, Novo says. Judge had blocked Sandoz from offering certain opinions at trial. Sandoz Inc. unit settled a patent-infringement suit over the blockbuster diabetes drug Victoza on the eve of their April bench trial in Delaware federal court, Novo Nordisk confirmed on Tuesday.
DELAWARE STATE
Reuters

U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherapy

(Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co said on Friday that U.S. regulators approved the first drug in a new class of cancer immunotherapies as an initial treatment for advanced melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. The company said it expects the treatment to eventually garner annual sales of more...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6

Pfizer Recalls Some Lots Accuretic & 2 Generics Due To Contamination

Pfizer is issuing a recall of some blood pressure medication, due to elevated levels of a potentially cancer-causing impurity. The drugmaker says it is recalling a half dozen lots of Accuretic tablets as well as two generic versions of the medication that are a combination of quinapril and hydro-chloro-thiazide. Pfizer...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Bought $1M Shares In This Biotech Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA bull Cathie Wood led Ark Investment Management on Thursday further raised its exposure in China-based biotech company Burning Rock Biotech Ltd BNR. The investment firm bought 112,150 shares — estimated to be worth $1.08 million — in the biotech company, a stock it has been piling up on since November last year.
STOCKS
AOL Corp

FDA OKs another Pfizer, Moderna COVID booster for 50 and up

U.S. regulators on Tuesday authorized another COVID-19 booster for people age 50 and older, a step to offer extra protection for the most vulnerable in case the coronavirus rebounds. The Food and Drug Administration's decision opens a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to those people at least...
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Biology
beckershospitalreview.com

AstraZeneca antibody drug effective against BA.2, study finds

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 antibody drug Evusheld maintained effectiveness against various omicron subvariants, including BA.2, in a recent independent laboratory study, the drugmaker said March 21. Researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis found Evusheld retained potent neutralizing activity against omicron subvariants BA.2, BA.1 and BA.1.1. The treatment...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Moderna? My Best Biotech Stock to Buy and Hold

This biotech company has been generating blockbuster revenue for years. The stock fell out of favor after two clinical trial failures. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
La Crosse Tribune

Pfizer CEO Recommends 4th Dose Of COVID Vaccine

Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla says a fourth dose of the COVID vaccine is necessary to keep hospitalizations and symptoms down. He says the third dose was effective, but it doesn't last very long. Bourla says Pfizer is planning to submit data for a fourth vaccine. Israel, Chile and Germany have already started recommending a fourth dose of the vaccine for people in high-risk groups.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Pfizer Notches Breakthrough Status in Race to an RSV Vaccine

Pfizer has announced Thursday that it received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine candidate PF-06928316 (RSVpreF), intended to prevent infections caused by a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Receiving this designation primes the vaccine candidate for expedited development and review by the FDA. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AOL Corp

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize 2nd Covid booster for people 65 and older

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they asked U.S. regulators to authorize a second Covid-19 vaccine booster for people 65 and older. If the Food and Drug Administration grants authorization, the additional shot would go to a group of people who are among those with the highest risk of serious illness and death from Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Here's Why Moderna Shares Are Rising

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher by 4.67% at $181.16 after the company received FDA approval for Emergency Use Authorization for a second booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna announced Tuesday morning it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its amendment...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Bristol Myers Sues AstraZeneca Over PD-L1 Cancer Drug Patents

Bristol Myers Squibb Co BMY claims that AstraZeneca Plc's AZN PD-L1 inhibitor, Imfinzi, infringed on at least eight patents in a newly filed complaint. The lawsuit in Delaware federal court said that the use of Imfinzi to treat lung and bladder cancer infringes several patents on Bristol's immunotherapy Opdivo. From...
CANCER
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Files For 2nd COVID Booster Shot Authorization, Lexicon Secures Debt Funding, Amneal Gets Sub-License to Manufacture Generic COVID Pill

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Lexicon Clinches Deal to Secure $150M Debt Financing For Supporting Potential Launch Of Heart Failure Drug. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LXRX announced an agreement relating to a loan facility with Oxford Finance for up to $150...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

