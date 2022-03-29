ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlo, MT

Community notes: Charlo gearing up for fire department tri-tip dinner

By Lake County Leader
Lake County Leader
 1 day ago

Charlo gearing up for fire department tri-tip dinner. The Charlo-Moiese Volunteer Fire Department’s 28th annual tri-tip dinner auction and raffle begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 in the gymnasium at Charlo High School. A dinner, including tri-tip roast, hashbrown casserole, salad bar and dessert, runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m....

leaderadvertiser.com

Lake County Leader

Mission West roundtable sparks grand ideas

PARADISE — Every five years, stakeholders in Mineral, Sanders and Lake counties gather to redevelop an overall plan addressing the main issues the counties face together. The gathering is sponsored by the Mission West Community Development Partners, and it is tweaked annually. But March 16 at the Paradise Center, brand new paper was brought out to start the process from ground zero.
PARADISE, MT
