Kevin Hovde spent five seasons as a University of Richmond basketball player, and just one as a Spiders assistant coach. Hovde will shift to the staff of Todd Golden, the new Florida coach. Hovde worked for Golden at the University of San Francisco before returning to UR last year. Hovde arrived at UR as a player in 2006, and was among coach Chris Mooney’s first full class of recruits.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO