March 29, 2022

By Cynopsis Media
cynopsis.com
Cover picture for the articleTuesday March 29, 2022 Today’s Premieres Fox: Name That Tune at 9p History:...

TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows to Watch in March on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and More

Bridgerton and Atlanta don't have much in common, but they do share one thing that's pretty important: a return date. The hit Netflix romance and the acclaimed FX dramedy both return March 25. All the shows not returning on March 25 must feel pretty left out now. Most of the rest of the month's big premieres are brand spanking new, like HBO Max's Minx (March 17), Hulu's Deep Water (March 18), Amazon Prime Video's Master (March 18), and Disney+'s Moon Knight (March 30).
MOVIES
TMZ.com

'Hardy Boys' and 'My Three Sons' Star Tim Considine Dead at 81

Tim Considine, famous for his work on TV shows like "The Hardy Boys" and "My Three Sons," has died. The veteran actor died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles, where he was surrounded by family ... according to his son, Christopher. We're told the cause of death is not immediately known but it was sudden and painless.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

Another month, another slew of films and TV shows added to an increasing number of streaming services. There’s seems to be so much content available nowadays that it’s hard to figure out what to watch next. But if you are suffering from choice paralysis, fret not! We’ve dug through all the new movies coming to Netflix in March 2022 to tell you what you should be looking forward to. A lot is coming to Netflix, from highly-anticipated blockbusters to low-key international thrillers. And while March is a slower month for new releases, there’s undoubtedly something for everybody in our list of the seven best movies on Netflix in March 2022.
TV SHOWS
Glamour

Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2022

Before Netflix makes good on its plan to crack down on users signing in to random relatives' accounts, you’ll want to binge-watch these titles that are leaving in April. The popular streaming service has to make room for the new—and new-to-Netflix—television series and movies that are expected to premiere soon. Before we embrace the new, we have to, unfortunately, say goodbye to beloved shows like Star Trek: The Next Generation and Dawson’s Creek. If you’re a fan of the James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson teen drama, don’t worry. The series is still available to stream on HBO Max for all your teen-angst needs. For the romantics at heart, About Time and Dear John are also leaving the platform, not to mention a void in our hearts in the shape of Channing Tatum.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix This Month (April 2022)

Netflix giveth, and Netflix taketh away. The streaming service adds a ton of new movies and shows every month, but it also deletes a few. Stuff Netflix doesn't own is always at risk of disappearing — and that stuff is often among the best content on the service. April 2022 is no exception, as some classic movies and shows are leaving Netflix throughout the month. Add them to your queue today so they don't expire before you get a chance to watch them.
TV SHOWS
3 News Now

Binge 'em while you can: Movies, shows leaving Netflix in April

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘The Thing About Pam’ Premiere Ratings Jump Nearly 400% With a Week of Delayed Viewing (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. The series premiere of NBC’s Renée Zellweger-led limited series “The Thing About Pam” has increased its key demo rating by nearly 400% when counting a week’s worth of delayed and digital viewing, Variety has learned exclusively. The debut episode of the Blumhouse Television-produced show, which aired at 10 p.m. on March 8, initially managed a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.9 million total viewers in Live + Same Day Nielsen data. When adding in seven days of delayed viewing across linear and DVR, plus digital platforms Hulu, NBC.com, the NBC app and Peacock, “The...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Netflix cancels Archive 81 after one season

The horror series' cancelation two months after its Jan. 14 premiere is "somewhat surprising because Archive 81 did break into Nielsen and Netflix’s weekly Top 10 ratings for originals and it also briefly shot to No.1 on Netflix in the US before being dethroned by the return of Ozark," says Deadline's Nellie Andreeva. "With the streamer laser focused on analyzing viewing versus cost in their renewal decisions, the amount of eyeballs Archive 81 drew possibly did not meet the threshold Netflix had set for the series based on its budget." Based on the supernatural horror podcast of the same name, Archive 81 was written by Rebecca Sonnenshine and starred Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi.
TV SERIES
Middletown Press

Yann Arthus-Bertrand’s ‘Legacy’ Bought by Prime Video, TV Channels Around The World (EXCLUSIVE)

Yann Arthus-Bertrand’s environment-themed cinematic documentary “Legacy” has been sold by Calt Distribution around the world, including to Amazon Prime Video for the U.S., the U.K. and Ireland. A celebrated French environmentalist, photographer and filmmaker, Arthus-Bertrand (“Home”) enlisted the British singer and activist Sting to narrate the English...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, March 28

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, The Adam Project, and Black Crab. It's Monday, March 28, the day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. That's the big story in movie world, but there's another small but interesting one happening over on Netflix. The No. 1 movie on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart is Blade Runner 2049, visionary director Denis Villeneuve's 2017 sequel to Blade Runner. The movie underperformed at the box office, but its slow pace and nearly three-hour runtime make it more streaming-friendly. People appreciate the movie's visual beauty (it won Oscars for Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects) more when they can take bathroom breaks. It's followed on the list by Ryan Reynolds' sci-fi comedy The Adam Project at No. 2, the Swedish action flick Black Crab at No. 3, Liam Neeson crime thriller A Walk Among the Tombstones at No. 4, and uplifting family movie Rescued by Ruby, which is about the bond between a cop and his police dog, at No. 5.
MOVIES
GeekyGadgets

X slasher horror film arrives on Digital May 25th

Lionsgate has released a new trailer for the upcoming launch of horror film X on Digital and Blu-ray disc confirming that it will be available to watch on May 24th 2022 after premiering in theatre screens earlier this month. The film has been written and produced by Ti West and...
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘Star Trek’ and ‘Roots’ Director Marvin J. Chomsky Dies at 92

Marvin J. Chomsky, the multi-time Emmy-winning director known for his work on series such as Roots, Star Trek, and Hawaii Five-O, has died. He was 92. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chomsky passed away on Monday evening of natural causes in a hospice facility in Santa Monica, California. He is survived by his three sons, Peter (and his wife, Genelle), Eric and David, and his granddaughter, Liliana.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Trapped in a Dating Sim Episode 1 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN

Another isekai show is coming in for Spring 2022: Trapped in a Dating Sim Episode 1!. Another light novel gets to see the light of day in an anime adaptation as Trapped in a Dating Sim enters the small screens for Spring 2022. Also known as Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs, Episode 1 is about to arrive and here is everything you need to know with the release date, time, countdown, and where to watch the isekai show.
COMICS
UPI News

Joel Edgerton to star in 'Dark Matter' for Apple TV+

March 30 (UPI) -- Obi-Wan Kenobi and Boy Erased actor Joel Edgerton has signed on to star in the Apple TV+ adaptation of Blake Crouch's sci-fi novel, Dark Matter. Edgerton is also serving as an executive producer on the nine-episode drama. Crouch is the showrunner and Louis Leterrier -- whose...
TV & VIDEOS

