March 29, 2022

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, The Adam Project, and Black Crab. It's Monday, March 28, the day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. That's the big story in movie world, but there's another small but interesting one happening over on Netflix. The No. 1 movie on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart is Blade Runner 2049, visionary director Denis Villeneuve's 2017 sequel to Blade Runner. The movie underperformed at the box office, but its slow pace and nearly three-hour runtime make it more streaming-friendly. People appreciate the movie's visual beauty (it won Oscars for Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects) more when they can take bathroom breaks. It's followed on the list by Ryan Reynolds' sci-fi comedy The Adam Project at No. 2, the Swedish action flick Black Crab at No. 3, Liam Neeson crime thriller A Walk Among the Tombstones at No. 4, and uplifting family movie Rescued by Ruby, which is about the bond between a cop and his police dog, at No. 5.

