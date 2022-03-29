ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Chillicothe Police Charge Man Who Stole Items From Walmart and Then Fled the Scene

By Jeremy Newman
sciotopost.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHILLICOTHE – A man was charged after stealing items from Walmart and then leaving the scene. According to Chillicothe Police department on March 28, 2022 they were dispatched to Walmart, 85 Rivertrace Ln., reference a theft in progress. Upon arrival, the male suspect had got into the passenger side of the...

www.sciotopost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Man suspected of shoplifting from Lynchburg Walmart wanted by police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg police are looking for a man accused of shoplifting from the Old Forest Road Walmart last week. According to police, security footage shows a man stealing a Power Acoustik amplifier, valued over $100, from the electronics department in the store around 2:25 p.m. on March 14.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Register Citizen

Police: Man charged in 2021 stun gun assault in Walmart parking lot in Bristol

BRISTOL — A person was recently taken into custody in connection with an assault involving a stun gun in the parking lot of a local store in December, according to police. A man was robbed in the Walmart parking lot at 1400 Farmington Ave. on Dec. 18, 2021, by an individual using a handheld stun gun, police said. The suspect fled before officers arrived.
BRISTOL, CT
WFMZ-TV Online

Police in Hackettstown search for man who stole M&M character display from candy store

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - The Hackettstown Police Department said Wednesday it is looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for theft. The man was walking eastbound on Main Street on Saturday around 1 a.m. and stole a yellow M&M character display in front of Tracy’s Candy Shoppe and continued eastbound on Main Street, according to a news release from the Hackettstown Police Department.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Journal Inquirer

Police: Man stole items from Vernon aquarium store

VERNON — A New Haven man is facing charges in connection with the theft of over $35,000 of equipment from a local aquarium store and $400 from the cash register. The man, Rafael Serrano, 34, was charged this month with first-degree larceny, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree trespass, third-degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit each of those crimes.
VERNON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chillicothe, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Chillicothe, OH
TheDailyBeast

Couple Killed Man Who Skipped Line in Vegas Grocery Store, Cops Say

A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sd
SCDNReports

Inmate Escapes Hospital

A man caught with stolen goods gets sent directly to jail and then let out again. Plus, an inmate escapes SOMC wearing only a hospital gown. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Kids Setting Fires. A Thomas Avenue caller reported kids lighting hay and other things...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Man killed in 2-motorcycle crash identified

UPDATE: (6:30 P.M. Friday, March 18) – Officials have released the name of a person killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. According to authorities, Johnny Dillon Cantrell, 49, of Jewel Ridge, Virginia died in the crash that happened in the 3000 block of Waverly Road. The crash remains under investigation. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man stole five cartons of cigarettes at Walgreens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a theft in west Columbus where they say a man stole cigarettes at a Walgreens. According to CPD, the incident took place on March 10 at 5:00pm when the suspect went behind the front counter at a Walgreens on the 2700 block of W. Broad St. Police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Charleston Press

White elderly man used racial slurs and the N-word insulting Black restaurant worker, the worker fatally punched the “unsympathetic victim”, but it won’t serve jail time

Black restaurant worker had faced charges following the last year’s incident when he punched an elderly man, who later fell on the floor and died, after the customer racially insulted him using the N-word being furious due to restaurant’s poor service. Almost a year later, the suspect pleaded guilty and was sentenced for the incident, but won’t serve jail time.
SOCIETY
10TV

Man dies after being crushed by tree in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed Monday after a tree he was cutting down fell on him in Licking County. The Licking County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the 8700 block of Linnville Southeast Road in Newark around 2:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said 64-year-old...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
SCDNReports

Woman Drives Drunk With Child in the Car

Officers responded to a frightening situation just after midnight on Gallia Street. A witness reported a car in line at the Taco Bell Drive-Thru that was not moving and said the driver appeared to be passed out. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered there was a child in...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
International Business Times

Man Calls 911, Asks Cops To Test If Meth He Bought Was Real: Police

A Florida man was arrested after he called 911 and requested cops to test if the drug he purchased was authentic, police have said. Thomas Eugene Colucci of Spring Hill called the emergency number Thursday and asked the dispatcher to send a deputy to "test the methamphetamine" as the substance he recently purchased did not produce the "expected sensation," Hernando County Sheriff's office noted in a news release.
SPRING HILL, FL
NBC4 Columbus

Father, daughter die in Hardin Co. murder-suicide

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A father and his daughter are dead after a murder-suicide in Hardin County last week, according to the county sheriff’s office. Deputies were sent to an initial report of a car fire in a field on County Road 75 near County Road 30 in Liberty Township at approximately 5:38 p.m. […]
HARDIN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy