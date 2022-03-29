ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
True Religion taps former Columbia Sportswear, Macy’s exec for key role

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTrue Religion has appointed a retail e-commerce veteran to lead its transformation to a digital-first direct-to-consumer brand. The denim and sportswear brand named Scott McCabe as senior VP, e-commerce. His appointment comes as True Religion is looking to have e-commerce account for 50% of its sales by 2025, up from 35%...

www.chainstoreage.com

