ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

LSU’s Shareef O’Neal Entering The Transfer Portal

By Lynden Burton
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

LSU basketball has gone through a whirlwind. Even though they just hired Matt McMahon LSU is experiencing a bunch of players leaving for the transfer portal. And the latest player to...

kpel965.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5

14K+

Followers

14K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow KPEL 96.5 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Vanderbilt loses former four-star recruit to NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Vanderbilt Commodores guard Shane Dezonie has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Dezonie just finished up his true freshman year on campus, and he made an impact for Vanderbilt — though he was slated for an increase in playing time next season with the presumed departure of Scotty Pippen Jr. (Pippen has not yet declared for the NBA Draft, but the expectation is that he will), he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in pursuit of a new home.
WOLFEBORO, NH
WAFB

No. 22 LSU drops series to No. 8 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - No. 22 LSU (22-12, 3-3 SEC) dropped its first SEC series of the season to No. 8 Arkansas (22-6, 4-1 SEC), as the Tigers fell in two-out-of-three games in Fayetteville, Arkansas. In the rubber match against the Razorbacks, the Tigers were held to three runs on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shareef O'neal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Lsu Basketball
KPEL 96.5

Shaquille O’Neal is now an Oscar Winner

What doesn't Shaquille O'Neal do? We know he talks basketball on television. He also pitches a variety of products from fast food to pizza to car insurance plus pain relief for aching muscles and more. He's also out and about in the community sharing the wealth and answering prayers for families in need too.
NBA
KPEL 96.5

UL Softball Coach Gerry Glasco Talks Sam Landry, Lamb’s Perfect Game, Improvement, Matchup vs Texas & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball is coming off a dominant series sweep against UT-Arlington over the weekend, their 67th consecutive Sun Belt series win. Head coach Gerry Glasco joined me on my show this morning, opening up about the bounce-back weekend for UL, Kandra Lamb's great MRI result, Lamb's perfect game, the standout play of Sam Landry, preparing for Texas, and much more.
ARLINGTON, TX
WGNO

LSU bats stay hot, dismantle ULM 15-4

LSU Baseball, fresh off a series win at highly-ranked Florida, stayed hot at the plate in a midweek bout vs UL-Monroe, with a 15-4 win. Former LSU star & Heisman Trophy Finalist Tyrann Mathieu threw out the first pitch before the game. The Tigers only trailed after the Top of the 1st inning, 1-0, but […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Details Emerge From Tiger Woods’ Round At Augusta: Fans React

With just over a week to go until the first major of the year kicks off, the golfing world is buzzing over the latest Tiger Woods news. Woods reportedly flew up to Augusta, Georgia on Tuesday morning to play the course. He, along with his son, Charlie, and longtime friend Justin Thomas teed it up in anticipation of the Masters.
AUGUSTA, GA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy