LSU’s Shareef O’Neal Entering The Transfer Portal

Former Vanderbilt Commodores guard Shane Dezonie has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Dezonie just finished up his true freshman year on campus, and he made an impact for Vanderbilt — though he was slated for an increase in playing time next season with the presumed departure of Scotty Pippen Jr. (Pippen has not yet declared for the NBA Draft, but the expectation is that he will), he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in pursuit of a new home.

