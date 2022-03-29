ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

John Travolta's son adopts rescue dog featured in Oscars tribute to Betty White

laconiadailysun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Travolta's son adopts rescue dog featured in Oscars...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

John Travolta shares 'very proud moment' in rare personal video

John Travolta is a man of many talents. Not only is he one of Hollywood's most acclaimed leading men, but he's also an accomplished private pilot. Taking to Instagram with a rare personal video, John celebrated his latest achievement in the world of aviation with his fans – and was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

John Travolta says he's 'very proud' as he earns license to pilot a Boeing 737

John Travolta has been an accomplished airplane pilot for decades, and the Pulp Fiction star just upped his credentials. "So a very proud moment in my aviation history," Travolta said in a 15-second clip posted to Instagram on Sunday. "To add to my 747 and 707 licenses, I just received my 737 license, and it went very well, so just sharing my moment with you."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
Person
John Travolta
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Rescue Dog#Pup
SheKnows

Will Smith's Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Reportedly 'Skedaddled' From Oscars Viewing Party After the Slap

Click here to read the full article. Anyone who watched Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony had a reaction to Will Smith’s open-handed slap after Chris Rock joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. But if anyone knows the Smith family, they are a tight unit, and that includes Will’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino. So, how did she feel about the situation? Zampino was not at the Dolby Theatre, but she was watching at the swanky 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party and cheering on her ex-husband. After the shocking moment occurred, Zampino didn’t have much of a reaction, according to The Real...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Shropshire Star

Pomeranian dressed as Sir Elton John stars at Oscar-themed dog pageant

Dexter the Pomeranian was one of the stars of the Furbabies event in Leeds. A Pomeranian dressed as Sir Elton John and a chihuahua in a Beauty And The Beast-inspired outfit were among the dogs on display at a Hollywood-themed pageant. The latest quarterly Furbabies UK event, which sees owners...
PETS
The Independent

Jamie Lee Curtis expresses support for Ukraine refugees on Oscars red carpet and pays tribute to Betty White

Jamie Lee Curtis has expressed her support for refugees on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars.On Sunday, the Halloween star arrived on the red carpet at Dolby Theatre in a blue Stella McCartney high-necked, long-sleeve gown with a glitter overlay. She made a statement with a blue ribbon she held up, that read: “#WithRefugees.”Curtis’ show of support for refugees comes amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine, with the ribbon handed out to stars by the United Nations Refugee Agency ahead of the ceremony, according to PopCulture. According to the UN, 6.5m Ukrainians have been displaced within the country as...
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was found tied to a gate with a terrible note from its owners

Kilo, the abandoned Staffordshire Bull Terrier, is assumed to be six years old. He was found tied to the front gates of Dogs Trust Merseyside in Huyton on a busy road with his food and water bowls. The handwritten letter with him stated his name and a message from his owners that they can no longer cope with him.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy