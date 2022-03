Climate activists have set up a campaign to pressure the cryptocurrency industry into adopting a new form of bitcoin mining that would be less harmful to the environment.The Change the Code Not the Climate campaign, backed by Greenpeace USA and Environmental Working Group, proposes that bitcoin switches from a ‘proof-of-work’ (PoW) system to a ‘proof-of-stake’ (PoS) mining method that requires far less electricity to operate.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketRecent studies have estimated that bitcoin mining operations around the world consume roughly the same amount of electricity as a small country. This is because the PoW system requires...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO