Weight Loss

Married Couple Bri and Peter Ludden Lost a Total of 38 Lbs With Nutrisystem’s Partner Plan: ‘We’re So Happy’

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

“How do I lose weight?” The most common answer to the age-old question is traditionally “diet and exercise.” But it’s more complicated than that, and common “solutions” aren’t always realistic. If you’ve ever been too busy to get fit, Bri and Peter Ludden can relate.

With three boys to look after, the Luddens didn’t necessarily always have time to prepare healthy meals and set aside time for exercise. That’s why the couple tried Nutrisystem .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xRt2c_0et2iawR00
Brie Ludden before and after using Nutrisystem. Nutrisystem

“We both decided to try Nutrisystem because we wanted to lose weight and be healthy and be able to keep up with our active and amazing boys,” Peter said in a Facebook Live video . “And let’s be honest, I wanted to fit back into my jeans.”

The couple answered numerous questions from family, friends and Facebook viewers during the live video, revealing how they lost a total of 38 pounds together in under three months using Nutrisystem’s Partner Plan. “We’re so happy and proud to be able to report that we both had great success,” Peter beamed.

Bri added, “We found the program to be really easy to follow and really effective too. Literally you just eat the food and you lose the weight.” Simple, right? But how is the food? According to Bri, it’s “delicious”!

Bri said her favorite Nutrisystem offering was the breakfast cinnamon roll, while Peter vouched for the hamburger, loving how much he could customize it with each delivery. The Nutrisystem Partner Plan gives couples the option of choosing different meals, so even if, like the Luddens, your favorites differ, you can just order both!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rLVF3_0et2iawR00
Peter Ludden before and after using Nutrisystem. Nutrisystem

“It’s focused on needs instead of a one-size-fits-all model like many other programs,” Bri said, reiterating how everyone’s experience can be personalized.

Being a part of the program helped the Luddens build healthy habits for the future as well. They became used to adding more fruits, vegetables and water into their diet, and they learned about portion sizes and how to stay on the healthy side when out to eat or preparing their own meals.

Peter said his favorite part of Nutrisystem was “how good and satisfying the food is,” noting how much he appreciated being able to eat six times a day with the plan.

Bri lost 19 pounds in 10 weeks on Nutrisystem , while Peter lost 19 pounds in two months. They were so thrilled with their success, however, that they said they planned to continue with Nutrisystem in the future.

