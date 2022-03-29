ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Pour a Cup of Coffee and Drink to Your Health

By Barbra Williams Cosentino
Next Avenue
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCoffee's benefits are abundant — including lowered risk of cardiovascular diseases — but there are some negative effects. It's 7 a.m. and I'm guzzling my favorite waker-uppers — a cup of coffee and a blueberry muffin. I know the muffin, delicious though it is, is loaded with things that aren't very...

www.nextavenue.org

Comments / 1

#Breast Cancer#Prostate Cancer#Lung Cancer#Cup Of Coffee#Cancer Research#Food Drink#Java
