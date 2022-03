The county’s finances are in disarray and many in the county are pointing their fingers at the county Auditor-Controller’s Office. On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors are set to discuss a Nov. 3 letter from unnamed heads of county departments expressing frustration at the performance of Auditor-Controller Karen Paz Dominguez. The discussion will not be open to the public since the letter involves the threat of potential litigation.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO