Champlin, MN

Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Front Yard In Twin Cities Suburb

By Kim David
 1 day ago
Champlin, MN (KROC AM News) - Police in the Twin Cities suburb of Champlin are investigating a fatal stabbing. Officers were called to a residential neighborhood around 9:30 pm Monday and found a...

ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

