UnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4 billion

By TOM MURPHY, Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAP Health Writer (AP) — UnitedHealth Group will spend $5.4 billion to acquire LHC Group and delve deeper into home health, an area of care expected to grow as baby boomers age. The health care giant said Tuesday that it will pay $170 in cash for each share...

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - UnitedHealth (UNH.N) is playing the merger long game. A month after watchdogs sued to stop the $487 billion insurer’s acquisition of Change Healthcare (CHNG.O), UnitedHealth has agreed to buy home care provider LHC (LHCG.O) for $5.4 billion. Both deals may mean UnitedHealth is bogged down in a delayed antitrust process. But adding LHC to UnitedHealth’s doctors, clinics and other units is worth the hassle.
