ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Validity of Fufeng petitions still under review

By Doug Barrett
KNOX News Radio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grand Forks council received an update on the Fufeng project last night (Monday) focusing on the environmental review process and traffic study to date. It’s expected the corn milling plant will increase rail traffic by...

knoxradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
KX News

Lincoln residents petition state auditor for a review of city’s finances

North Dakota State Auditor Joshua Gallion says his office will audit the city of Lincoln’s finances following a petition from the city’s residents calling for the audit. Under North Dakota law, the state auditor’s office can be called on to audit or review a political subdivision if enough qualified voters of that entity request the […]
LINCOLN, ND
PennLive.com

State agencies still reviewing Centre Twp. quarry

According to local and state officials, the proposed quarry on Mannsville Road in Centre Twp. has not yet been approved but has filed paperwork needed for a highway occupancy permit. Centre Stone and Lime Co. of State College, a subsidiary of construction and engineering design company Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc.,...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Forks Air Force Base, ND
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Government
The Center Square

Keystone pipeline project officially over in South Dakota

(The Center Square) – A long saga has ended in South Dakota as the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) relinquished TC Energy from reporting requirements on the South Dakota portion of the Keystone XL pipeline project. The project would have connected the U.S. with Canadian petroleum resources. About 318 miles...
INDUSTRY
CBS 8

Gas price stimulus checks? Here are 3 bills being proposed

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Politicians are feeling the pressure from our rising gas prices. Both state and federal elected leaders are now scrambling to help constituents and there are several plans on the table, from suspending the gas tax to directly sending you hundreds of dollars. A group...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KELOLAND TV

11 House Republicans ask AG to bring court action against Noem

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — With Veto Day finished, some Republican lawmakers have turned to the Office of the Attorney General to let a court decide who has spending authority over federal COVID-19 dollars. Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls), who is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, sent Attorney General...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petitions#Uban Construction#Fufeng#Grand Forks Council
FingerLakes1.com

Residents of Alaska could get $1,300 in new proposal

Residents of Alaska could get $1,300 from a new energy relief proposal. This payment is intended to help with gas prices and inflation. Social Security: $1,657 going out TODAY, find out when you’ll see yours. Why are people in Alaska getting money?. The potential $1,300 energy relief checks would...
ALASKA STATE
KETV.com

Direct $200 for Nebraskans 'would go such a long way'

LINCOLN, Neb. — State Sen. John Cavanaugh and supporters from local organizations say $200 one-time direct payments to each Nebraskan is more responsible than proposed legislation in legislative bill 939. LB 939 proposes changing corporate and individual income tax rates. State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn introduced the...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota lawmaker proposing gun license requirement

(St. Paul, MN) -- A Minnesota state Senator is proposing a bill that would require gun owners to have a license. Licensing under Senator John Marty's bill would require gun safety education and training similar to the type of requirements needed for a driver's license. A license would be required for all gun sales at commercial businesses, gun shows, or between individuals.
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

Fufeng petitions arrive at GF City Hall

Supporters of a drive to force a vote on the proposed Fufeng project in Grand Forks dropped off boxes of petitions at city hall this morning. The group needs 3,617 valid signatures to place the issue on the ballot. City Clerk Sherie Lundmark says she has no idea how many signatures were collected. The city now has 20 days to review the petition language and verify signatures.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF goes 8 months between days with no COVID cases

Last Friday, the Grand Forks Health Officer’s Dashboard listed zero new cases of COViD-19 in Grand Forks County. Michael Dulitz of the Grand Forks Public Health said the last time that happened was about eight months ago – July 25th, 2021. Dulitz said it’s a “promising trend” for...
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
bloomberglaw.com

California Pig Anti-Confinement Law to Get Supreme Court Review

The U.S. Supreme Court will take a look at California pork regulations after a group of producers said the new rules place massive costs on out-of-state farmers. The case granted Monday requires the justices to consider the so-called Dormant Commerce Clause, which bars states from discriminating against out-of-state commerce. Some conservative members of the court have suggested they’re uncomfortable with the doctrine, which isn’t explicitly spelled out in the Constitution.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KNOX News Radio

Wrigley: Deputy Attorney General Seibel will be replaced

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says he will replace the second-ranked prosecutor in the office. Wrigley says he hopes to name a replacement for Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel in about a month. Seibel has held the post for six years. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum appointed Wrigley to the state’s top law enforcement position following the death of Wayne Stenehjem, who died in January from cardiac arrest. Stenehjem was the state’s longest serving attorney general. Seibel says he understands and respects Wrigley’s decision to name his own deputy. Wrigley will seek the Republican endorsement for attorney general at this weekend’s state GOP convention in Bismarck.
POLITICS
KNOX News Radio

CTE funding for ND projects still on hold

The director of the Department of Career and Technical Education says even though the CTE board has chosen 11 projects to fund for career academies, to the tune of $68.3 million dollars, there’s still an issue. That money would be coming from federal coronavirus relief funds. But Wayde Sick...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

MN House panel OKs bill to extend broadband access

About 240,000 mostly rural Minnesota households lack speedy internet access, according to the state Office of Broadband Development. A bill to help change that was unanimously passed by a House Committee this week. Republican Rep. Jordan Rasmusson of Fergus Falls sponsors the measure that would establish a broadband line extension...
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

ND Dems back candidates for statewide offices

The North Dakota Democratic Party has endorsed two candidates for statewide offices but tabled nominations for six other seats currently held by Republicans. Participants at the convention in Minot on Friday voted to back Bismarck attorney Fintan Dooley for state Agriculture Commissioner, a position Doug Goehring has held since 2009. Democrats also endorsed Melanie Moniz, a member of the Three Affiliated Tribes, for the seat on the public service commission currently held by Julie Fedorchak, who has been on the panel since 2012. Democrats are expected to finish endorsements on Saturday. Just over 200 delegates attended the convention, including 81 who participated online.
MINOT, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy