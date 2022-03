Yale senior Jake Gehri had a day to remember on Sunday. The Bulldogs catcher slugged not one, not two, not three, but four home runs in Yale’s 13-6 win over Princeton on Sunday. Not only did Gehri crush four home runs, but his second and fourth were both grand slams. Yes, Gehri had 11 RBIs in the game and single-handedly brought in more runs than Princeton scored in total.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO