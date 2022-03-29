ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

New all-ages sensory room opens at the Racine Public Library

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new all-ages sensory room is open at the Racine...

www.cbs58.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

Keeping up with the digital age, Rapid City Public Library visitation pop

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Public Library is reporting a sharp increase of 30-percent more visitors in 2021. The library attributes the increase in borrowers to modernizing their systems, where they met what they called a “huge demand” by updating their website, printing capabilities, with remote and 3D options available, and providing internet access on site.
RAPID CITY, SD
The Voice

Design competition under way for new Aurora Public Library District library card

A library card is a universal symbol of learning and possibility. Seeing the excitement on children’s faces when they sign their name on their first Aurora Public Library District (APLD) card is a magical moment. Nowadays, having a Library card means so much more than having the ability to just check out books. The Library has computers, learning kits, video games, sewing machines, and even fishing poles available for checkout to cardholders. Not only that, but your card gives you access to an online library of digital items and resources on our website. APLD card holders can even use their card to visit museums and local attractions at a discounted price! Having fun isn’t hard when you have a library card, and it’s time for our card to get a facelift.
AURORA, IL
WCIA

Lincoln Library, Museum opening new exhibit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is opening a new exhibit this week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The exhibit is named “Stories of Survival: Object. Image. Memory.” It was developed by the Illinois Holocaust Museum and features a number of objects and personal items that belonged to people who survived […]
LINCOLN, IL
CBS 58

Milwaukee introduces new Bronzeville artist space development project

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee community leaders were in the Bronzeville District on March 26 highlighting a new development project. 'Homeworks - Bronzeville' bought the property near Vel R Phillips and Meinecke. They will turn the site into a space for artists to live and work. There will be year-round...
MILWAUKEE, WI

