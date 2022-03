A major construction project is getting underway this week in Oakland County. The Interstate 96 Flex Route project is so massive, it will take two years to complete. The construction won't actually start until Monday, March 21. However, starting today you can expect shoulder closures on both eastbound and westbound I-96 between Kent Lake Road and I-275/I-696/M-5. This will allow for crews to remove trees and brush along the roadways.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 16 DAYS AGO