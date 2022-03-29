Watch Christopher Walken’s Hysterical Reading Of ‘The Three Little Pigs’ From 1993

Christopher Walken’s

of The Three Little Pigs in 1993 was nothing short of comical. Why? Because it wasn’t your average, everyday nursery rhyme reading. It was definitely something else and it’ll have you laughing hysterically.

Walken is seen sitting in a chair addressing a full live audience, holding a giant children’s book that appears to be The Three Little Pigs. Well, we’re all wrong there. He’s got his own interpretation of the story, which begins with a fresh, “Hello children. Are you sitting comfortably? Then I’ll begin.”

The reading of the story is accompanied by Walken’s eccentric sense of humor. When he starts yelling out things like “bacon city” and “bacon buddies,” the audience erupts with laughter. He even questions the idea of knocking on a door made of straw and not exactly knowing how that works.

He also puts a humorous spin on the three pigs, whose responses to the wolf are all a resounding “no!” every single time.

Leave it to Christopher Walken!

Since the actual story of The Three Little Pigs is pretty repetitive, Walken puts another comedic flair on the story, saying, “Exit, pig one. Pig two, same story,” before continuing on with the third pig and his brick house that prevents the big, bad wolf from entering. Adding an obviously wild ending, Walken goes on about how ‘Wolfy’ gets himself a ladder and climbs up onto the roof, goes down the chimney, and burns.

“Wolfy burns and piggy lives. Happily ever after,” he says.

Walken also adds some hilarious dialogue to the story. One of the lines from the wolf was, “Arrivederci, Porko…buongiorno, Salami!” This was well-received by the audience and had everyone in stitches.

Many people had to comment on the video that was recently dug up again and share their thoughts on the hilarious reading.

Agreed that all fairy tales should be read in an eccentric manner by Christopher Walken. Yes.

If you wanted another sneak peek into a funny moment in the reading. There it is.

The best part about YouTube comments is adding onto the made-up backstory to one of the characters. Walken would probably be for this.

