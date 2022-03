Here's all you need to know about Shaman King (2021) Episode 48, including its release date. Shaman King (2021) returned this week, with episode 48. The last few episodes are adapting an arc that was not very well-received even in the original manga. At this point, it's debatable whether the adaptation can be saved, so some fans will keep watching to find out if Yoh Asakura will become Shaman King. Below you'll find all you need to know about Shaman King (2021) Episode 48, including its release date and time in Japan, as well as updates about the status of the series in the rest of the world.

