Elton John Announces Final North American Arena Tour Dates

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Venue management at the SAP Center in San Jose on Monday announced the arena would be lifting all COVID vaccination and testing requirements for attendees this Saturday. A press release issued by Sharks Sports & Entertainment (SSE) confirmed the changes to the SAP Center’s guest attendance policy “in accordance with the recent health and safety directives specified by the State of California.” The announcement said all COVID entry restrictions at SAP Center will be lifted, meaning proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will no longer be required for entry at the arena. The new police begins on Saturday, April 2, with the San Jose Sharks game against the Dallas Stars at 7:30 p.m. The announcement noted that some event promoters may choose to implement restrictions at SAP Center. On those occasions, venue officials will communicate with ticketholders in advance, as needed. “These new guidelines align with the State of California’s recommendations for mega-events, which are defined as indoor events with 1,000 or more people or outdoor events with 10,000 or more people,” the press release said. Additional information on the SAP Center’s guest safety guidelines can be found on the venue website.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO