ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Elton John Announces Final North American Arena Tour Dates

By Allison Rapp
103.7 The Hawk
103.7 The Hawk
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Elton John has announced the final North American dates of his Yellow Brick Road Farewell Tour. 11 new shows have been added to the legendary artist's schedule, beginning on July 24 in East Rutherford, N.J. The third performance at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles also has been slated for Nov. 17....

kmhk.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
103.7 The Hawk
103.7 The Hawk

1K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

435K+

Views

Follow 103.7 The Hawk and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

My Chemical Romance Extend 2022 Reunion Tour

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/9/22): My Chemical Romance have added a 14 new shows to their long-awaited reunion tour, and released additional tickets to previously announced gigs. The group’s expanded itinerary — which is available below, new dates in bold — will find them hitting 10 new cities and adding more shows in Brooklyn, Toronto, Boston, and Los Angeles. Tickets for the new gigs will go on sale this Friday, March 11, at 12 p.m. local time via the My Chemical Romance website. ** My Chemical Romance’s reunion tour — originally scheduled to begin September 2020 — has...
MUSIC
CBS 8

Win tickets to see Elton John in concert – live at Petco Park!

CBS 8 Mornings at 6am and CBS 8 News – Live at 6pm are giving away eight (8) Grand Prize packages each featuring a pair of tickets to see rock legend Elton John, LIVE in concert at Petco Park on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour. This contest ends at 11:59pm Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elton John
9NEWS

'Mainstream Sellout Tour': Machine Gun Kelly to play Denver arena

DENVER — Machine Gun Kelly announced Monday his "Mainstream Sellout Tour" will visit 52 arenas across North America and Europe in 2022. The tour will feature a large roster of special guests including Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, Willow, iann dior, PVRIS and 44phantom on select dates.
DENVER, CO
The Ann Arbor News

Machine Gun Kelly announces world tour with one stop in Michigan with Avril Lavigne

Machine Gun Kelly is about to embark on a world tour, his first ever arena tour, performing 52 concerts across North America and Europe with one stop in Michigan in 2022. The multi-platinum selling artist will be at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday, July 3. Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior will open for him. Tickets (starting at $29.50) go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through Ticketmaster, via SeatGeek or at StubHub.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metlife Stadium#Gillette Stadium#North American#The Yellow Brick Tour#Nme
KPBS

Elton John adds Petco Park concert to farewell tour

Pop superstar Elton John announced Tuesday that he will perform a concert at Petco Park in San Diego in November as part of his upcoming farewell tour. The concert will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 9. John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour in North America and Europe" will...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
KEYT

Going remote: Pac-12 moving out of San Francisco office

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference will not renew the lease at its downtown San Francisco headquarters and will have its employees work remotely instead of maintaining a permanent league office. The conference’s lease expires in June 2023. The conference was based in the San Francisco suburb of Walnut Creek until 2014, when it moved to be in the same complex with the Pac-12 Network. The Pac-12 Network’s production facilities will need to find a new home. They could remain in San Francisco but other options are Los Angeles, Phoenix or Las Vegas. Most employees will be able to work remotely within the Pacific or Mountain time zones.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
103.7 The Hawk

Playing Requests on Cat Country 102.9 Has Changed Over the Years

One of the things that I've had to fight my radio station bosses about for the better part of 40 years of doing this is playing requests. When I started in radio, my program director was my dad. And one of the first things he taught me about the business was to play requests. He told me that if someone took time to find a phone and call the radio station, then the least we could do is play their song. Simple theory. And one I've always agreed with.
MUSIC
Kerrang

De’Wayne announces U.S. headline tour, teases new music

Fresh from being added to the massive Lollapalooza line-up, De’Wayne has also announced details of his own U.S. headline run – the excellently-titled De’Wayne's World tour. Having supported the likes of WILLOW and Chase Atlantic in 2021, the musician will be stepping out on his own in...
PALM BEACH, FL
Outsider.com

James Taylor Announces 20-Date U.S. Summer Tour

James Taylor has announced that he’s touring the U.S. this summer with his All-Star Band. In an event titled An Evening With James and the Band, James Taylor will embark on the 20-date tour starting June 21 in Columbia, South Carolina. He’ll likely play old favorites, plus music from his recent 2020 album, “American Standard.”
MUSIC
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: San Jose’s SAP Center to Lift All COVID Entry Requirements April 2

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Venue management at the SAP Center in San Jose on Monday announced the arena would be lifting all COVID vaccination and testing requirements for attendees this Saturday. A press release issued by Sharks Sports & Entertainment (SSE) confirmed the changes to the SAP Center’s guest attendance policy “in accordance with the recent health and safety directives specified by the State of California.” The announcement said all COVID entry restrictions at SAP Center will be lifted, meaning proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will no longer be required for entry at the arena. The new police begins on Saturday, April 2, with the San Jose Sharks game against the Dallas Stars at 7:30 p.m. The announcement noted that some event promoters may choose to implement restrictions at SAP Center. On those occasions, venue officials will communicate with ticketholders in advance, as needed. “These new guidelines align with the State of California’s recommendations for mega-events, which are defined as indoor events with 1,000 or more people or outdoor events with 10,000 or more people,” the press release said. Additional information on the SAP Center’s guest safety guidelines can be found on the venue website.
SAN JOSE, CA
simpleflying.com

Edelweiss Returns To Las Vegas With The Airbus A340

After a two-year break, Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport today welcomed back Swiss leisure carrier Edelweiss. Las Vegas is the second US destination in the airline’s route network to be restored, following the resumption of flights from Zurich to Tampa earlier this month. The seasonal Zurich to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Has a New $3 Billion Carrot to Attract the NBA

The area just south of the Las Vegas Strip is about to get a lot more crowded as the city's attractiveness as a sports destination rises to new levels. Las Vegas finds itself in a place Los Angeles had been for much of the late 90's and early 2000's. NFL...
NBA
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy