Meet the Couples on Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’: Cast Details!

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 1 day ago

Love Is Blind fans, rejoice! Netflix is back with a spinoff of the beloved dating series called The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On .

The new series, premiering on the streaming giant on Wednesday, April 6, features six couples determined to change the status of their relationship. Basically, one of the partners is ready to get married, while the other isn't so sure. As a result, the partner who's ready to say "I do" has issued an ultimatum.

Once the ultimatum is issued, the couples will switch partners with the other participants for a trial marriage. Will absence make the heart grow fonder ... or just the opposite?

Everything You Need to Know About Season 3 of Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind'

Similarly to Love Is Blind , episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On , hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey , will be staggered. Episodes 1-8 will be available to steam on Wednesday, April 6, while episodes 9 and 10 will be available to stream on Wednesday, April 13.

Even if The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On and Love Is Blind share similarities, they're still very different experiments. "It's gonna sound weird, but the stakes almost feel a little higher in The Ultimatum because these are people who have been together for a period of time," Nick, 48, said in an interview with E! News.

"The emotional anxiety in the room was like palpable, like you could feel it, it was an emotional roller coaster," the former boybander teased. "And we were on it."

A Guide to the Couples on Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind'

Whereas participants on Love Is Blind didn't really have anything to lose, the same can't be said for these new couples! "They're confronting whether or not to end that relationship or to take it to the next level. I think the emotions were a lot higher," Nick added. "Everyone on Love Is Blind is so excited. They're all there for the same reason: They want to find love. So, it was a different dynamic."

Thankfully, viewers won't have to wait too long to see how this experiment unfolds — for better or worse!

In the meantime, scroll through the gallery below to meet the cast of Netflix's The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On .

Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

