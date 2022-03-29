ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Public reminded to avoid ocean water contact during, after rainstorms

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LkIas_0et13jWT00

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department is advising the public to avoid ocean water contact during, and at least three days following, significant rainstorms—such as the recent storm.

Rainstorm runoff is known to transport high levels of disease-causing organisms such as bacteria, viruses and protozoa from the watershed and urban areas to the ocean. Such organisms carried into the ocean can cause skin, respiratory, and intestinal problems. Young children, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable to these waterborne pathogens.

Surfers, swimmers, and others are advised to avoid contact with ocean water during this period, especially in areas close to creeks, rivers, storm drains, and other runoff outlets that empty into the ocean.

For more information about beach water quality, visit the Public Health Department Beach Water Quality website at www.SurfSafeSLO.org, or call the Ocean Water Monitoring Program Telephone Hotline at (805) 788-3411.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX26

More showers, possibly thunderstorms on the horizon in Fresno

The National Weather Service says those in the western part of the San Joaquin Valley can expect to see more rain on Monday. According to the NWS, thunderstorms are a possibility and showers are likely to continue before 5 p.m. in Fresno. Occasional lightning, brief heavy downpours, and pea-sized hail...
FRESNO, CA
Ocean City Today

Ocean City crews checking water valves

Ocean City Public Works crews will spend the next roughly month-and-a-half checking to make sure most of the water valves throughout the resort are in working order. City Manager Terry McGean said the work is performed every 10 years, with the last check done in 2012. A note from city...
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Health
CBS San Francisco

Temperatures To Soar To Record Levels; Are You Ready For The Heat?

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A ridge of high pressure stalled over Northern California triggered hot, gusty winds early Tuesday that sent temperatures soaring as much as 24 degrees warmer than they were just 24 hours earlier. National Weather Service reported gusts as high as 75 mph in the predawn hours. “Gusts as of 3 a.m. were peaking between 45 to 60 mph at our typically windy spots like Mt Diablo, Mt St Helena West, Mt Umunhum, and Healdsburg Hills,” the weather service said. “Thus far, the strongest gust we had was 75 mph at Mt St Helena West which occurred between...
ENVIRONMENT
Bradenton Herald

Earthquake off the coast of California rattles Malibu, geologists say

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake off the California coast rattled Malibu, geologists said. The earthquake shook the area at about 9 a.m. Pacific Time Monday, March 21, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A 2.9-magnitude earthquake is smaller than many California residents are used to, but dozens of people reported feeling the...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Yosemite Set to Remove Homeowners From Property Surrounding the National Park

A few homeowners who live near Yosemite National Park are being forced to move this weekend without any kind of compensation. Residents of the El Portal Trailer Park found out back in December that their leases would be terminated by Yosemite National Park come March. Well, Outsiders, that deadline is here. The Park is not allowing anyone to live in their homes past 11:59 p.m. on March 13.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Water#Water Contact#Urban Areas#Bacteria
Grist

Lake Powell water crisis is about to be an energy crisis

Stretching for 186 miles along the border of Utah and Arizona, Lake Powell serves as one of two major reservoirs that anchor the Colorado River. Last week, the lake reached a disturbing new milestone: water levels fell to their lowest threshold ever, since the lake was created by the damming of the Colorado in 1963.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
KTLA

3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes up Inland Empire

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck in the Inland Empire Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.  The temblor hit at 3:33 a.m. about 4 miles south-southeast of Rancho Cucamonga and 5 miles east of Ontario.  The epicenter was located near an industrial development just east of Ontario International Airport. The depth of the quake […]
ONTARIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
World Economic Forum

Climate-driven water woes spark Colorado rush to conserve 'liquid gold'

Climate change is having an impact around the globe. The people of Colorado are experiencing more extreme droughts and face a greater risk of wildfires. However, the state and its residents are taking action through a variety of initiatives to meet the water needs of their growing community. In a...
ECONOMY
KION News Channel 5/46

Did Japan’s quake and recent string of tremors on the Central Coast raise concern of the next ‘Big One’

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Early Wednesday, a strong 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook north Japan, the same area that was devastated by a 9.0 magnitude quake 11-years prior. Recently, the Central Coast has also experienced some smaller earthquakes with a 4.1 and a 3.3 rattling the area earlier this week.  Even with minor, periodic earthquakes occurring, "You The post Did Japan’s quake and recent string of tremors on the Central Coast raise concern of the next ‘Big One’ appeared first on KION546.
ENVIRONMENT
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
472
Followers
1K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy