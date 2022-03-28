ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Lawrence police: ‘Please stay on the ground’

By Michael Dakota
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7Tkh_0et13Wzu00

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – When the University of Kansas defeated the Miami Hurricanes to advance to the Final Four, thousands gathered on Massachusetts Street in Lawrence to celebrate.

The street was closed to traffic and police had just two pieces of advice for revelers, “Hey drivers, don’t try. Mass is closed,” and please stay on the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tY1LL_0et13Wzu00
(Courtesy Photo/Lawrence Police Department) “Our favorite photo at LKPD Command. — the crowd, earlier, at its largest and so far so good. Let’s keep the winning and safety streaks going Lawrence,” the police department said in a tweet Sunday afternoon.
KU basketball fans scramble to buy Final Four tickets

At 3:59 p.m. on Sunday, the Lawrence Police Department tweeted to fans , “Whoever is climbing the traffic signal at 8th and Mass, your friends are on the ground. Please join them.”

From the police station, officers could watch the massive crowd celebrating in Massachusetts, especially the person climbing the traffic light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpcO2_0et13Wzu00
(Courtesy Photo/Lawrence Police Department)

By 5:17 p.m. revelers were encouraged to stay on the sidewalk and cars were allowed back on the street. “Keep Rock Chalking responsibly Lawrence,” the police department tweeted .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
KSN News
KSN News

12K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WTHR

Lawrence police investigating person found dead in woods

INDIANAPOLIS — Lawrence police are investigating after a person walking their dog found a body in a wooded area near Trilobi Drive and Lee Road Thursday afternoon. Police said the body appeared to have been placed in the woods and deliberately covered with leaves. This likely happened sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
LAWRENCE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
KSN News

Flamingo that escaped Sedgwick County Zoo spotted in Texas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — One of two flamingos that escaped from a Kansas zoo during a storm 17 years ago has been spotted on the coast of Texas, wildlife officials said. The Coastal Fisheries division of Texas Parks and Wildlife confirmed Tuesday to The Associated Press that the African flamingo — known as No. 492 […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Baby dies after assault in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has confirmed a baby died after an assault early Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of SW Byron. Police officers responded Wednesday morning around 4:40 a.m. to an assault in central Topeka. TPD said officers found a woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and an infant with life-threatening injuries. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Wichita sees 73% increase in traffic in February

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As travel increases and the pandemic subsides, Wichita Eisenhower Airport (ICT) saw a 73% increase in passenger traffic for the month of February, according to the airport. Eisenhower Airport says 43,695 passengers flew out of Wichita, compared to just 25,516 in February 2021. A total of 87,545 passengers flew in and […]
WICHITA, KS
Union Leader

Police: Drive sober, stay happy -- and safe -- this St. Patrick's Day

Twenty to 25 extra New Hampshire State Police troopers will be on the state’s highways on St. Patrick’s Day to enforce impaired-driving laws, according to authorities. Local police departments will augment those patrols, said state police brass, who used the backdrop of Interstate 93 at the Hooksett rest area on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day to encourage safe driving as New Hampshire celebrates Irish heritage and culture.
HOOKSETT, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Hurricanes#Police Station#The University Of Kansas#Lkpd Command#Ku#Ksn Tv
KSN News

House catches on fire in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A house caught on fire in south Wichita around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30. According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, the house is located in the 4800 block of S Seneca St. Sedgwick County Dispatch also tells KSN utilities are being turned off at the house. In the meantime, law enforcement […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

KU departs for Final Four from Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Men’s Basketball team is flying out of Kansas and preparing for a major championship. The Jayhawks are leaving from Topeka Regional Airport Wednesday and heading to New Orleans for the Final Four championship. While the team hasn’t made its way through the terminal yet, fans could be seen […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Police name Topeka man accused of murdering baby

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have named a man accused of killing a baby during a Wednesday morning assault. Trayvonne Damont Jones, 21, of Topeka, faces charges including: First-degree murder Second-degree murder Abuse of a child Aggravated child endangerment Two counts of aggravated battery Jones knew the victims he attacked and there is no further […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Kansas attorney general wants masks to go away on public transportation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is making it known he wants masks to disappear from transportation like airplanes and buses, joining 20 other states Tuesday in filing a lawsuit against the Biden administration. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, argues that the Centers […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

First Kansas tornado of 2022

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas’ first tornado of 2022 touched down in Jefferson County Tuesday night. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Topeka, it developed at 7:56 p.m. near Ozawkie and ended at 8:06 p.m. around Nortonville. The tornado’s path was 9.7 miles in length and 10 yards in width. NWS rated […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy