ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

Local hospitals achieve top scores in ‘equality index’

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1geREn_0et13QhY00
Both hospitals have again earned the title of “LGBTQ+ Health Care Equality Leader” for 2022 after a comprehensive assessment process by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Honor is the fourth consecutive for Twin Cities, third consecutive for Sierra Vista

– Tenet Health Central Coast has announced that both Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton have again earned the title of “LGBTQ+ Health Care Equality Leader” for 2022 after a comprehensive assessment process by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Both hospitals received perfect 100 scores in the 2022 assessment.

“Being part of a community means more living in the same area – it means you share kinship and are safe among those who care about you. That is exactly what Tenet Health Central Coast is all about,” said Mark Lisa, the CEO of both hospitals. “Everyone who enters our doors is treated as a person with respect and individual concern because we are place of healing for all, regardless of background, beliefs or identity expression. Earning the HEI Leader designation for Tenet Health hospitals year after year is an affirmation that communities are, indeed, built on care.”

The HEI evaluates and scores healthcare facilities on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

  • Foundational policies and training in LGBTQ+ patient-centered care;
  • LGBTQ+ patient services and support;
  • Employee benefits and policies; and,
  • Patient and community engagement.

“Every person deserves to have access to quality healthcare, be respected and heard by their doctor, and feel safe in the facility where they are receiving care. But LGBTQ+ people are often subject to discrimination in all spaces, including healthcare facilities, which leads to members of the community avoiding care and anticipating our voices will not be respected in an incredibly vulnerable environment,” said Director of Health & Aging at The Human Rights Campaign Tari Hanneman. “The Healthcare Equality Index, at its core, strives to ensure LGBTQ+ people are protected and affirmed by their healthcare providers and feel safe seeking services. Our HEI active participants are truly pioneering the healthcare industry by implementing robust, comprehensive LGBTQ+ inclusive policies that hopefully, because of their work, will become standard practice.”

Comments / 0

A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News

472

Followers

1K+

Posts

55K+

Views

Related
Essence

Black Children Continue To Experience Harmful Inequitable Access To Oral Health Care

Fewer than a third of U.S. dental practices treated any patients on public insurance in 2020. The pandemic highlighted the racial disparities regarding healthcare, but new data from The Pew Charitable Trusts shows this also extends to oral healthcare. Per their analysis, “[t]he prevalence of treated and untreated tooth decay among American Indian, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, Hispanic, and Black third-graders is considerably higher—and the use of dental sealants to prevent decay tends to be lower—than in their White classmates.”
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Job openings at top hospitals and health systems, by the numbers

As the U.S. enters the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and health systems continue to grapple with staffing challenges caused by factors such as workers leaving their jobs and housing costs. Below are the number of job openings at hospitals and health systems that were among the top 20 spots in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 best hospital rankings.
HEALTH SERVICES
A-Town Daily News

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center appoints new COO

The new COO was formerly the Chief Strategy Officer. – Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, part of Tenet Health Central Coast, has appointed Michael Keleman as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Keleman succeeds Eleze Armstrong, who recently took over as Chief Executive Officer at Doctors Hospital of Manteca, which...
TEMPLETON, CA
Morning Journal

Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital achieves Magnet recognition

Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, 33300 Cleveland Clinic Blvd., has received Magnet recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), which is the highest honor an organization can receive for professional nursing practice, according to a news release. “Avon Hospital’s nursing team has been committed to the highest quality care since...
AVON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Local
California Health
Templeton, CA
Society
City
Templeton, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Health
poz.com

A Conversation About HIV and the Issues Black Women Face

In honor of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, marked annually on March 10, AIDS United caught up with Violet, a patient navigator at Quality Comprehensive Health Care. Violet has over seven years of experience in the human services field and has specialized training in enhanced patient navigation and working with women living with HIV. Violet’s favorite quote is, “Whether you think you can or not, you’re right,” Henry Ford.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds majority of healthcare workers accepting of COVID-19 vaccines

Research led by the University of Minnesota, published in Vaccine, has found that the majority of healthcare workers have been accepting of COVID-19 vaccines. "Healthcare workers are invaluable, serving communities at the critical link between public and individual health, particularly in immigrant communities," said William Stauffer, MD, MSPH, FASTMH, a professor in the U of M Medical School and Center for Global Health and Social Responsibility. "They provide individuals with trustworthy information about vaccines and offer public health agencies insight and guidance for vaccine efforts."
PUBLIC HEALTH
A-Town Daily News

Dr. René Bravo named SLO citizen of the year

Local doctor honored at San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce annual dinner. – Dr. René Bravo, a community leader who has been “devoted to improving the overall health, safety, and wellbeing of the community,” was named the 2020/2021 Citizen of the Year during the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner on Saturday in front of nearly 500 attendees. This is the chamber’s most prestigious honor presented at the annual dinner in recognition of service to the community of San Luis Obispo.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
WCAX

Local hospital changes visitor policy

Vermont Fish and Wildlife says despite lingering snow in some spots, anglers should have success this early in the season. Burlington City Council votes on housing, transportation items. Updated: 6 hours ago. Burlington city councilors work early into Tuesday morning, voting on three issues WCAX has been following for weeks.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Hei#Healthcare Industry#Employee Benefits#Racism#Lgbtq#Patient
Fortune

Employers can help economic recovery by offering child care benefits

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Employers across industries are re-evaluating their employee value proposition and benefit offerings and are looking to deploy creative solutions to ease labor challenges. Child care is having...
BUSINESS
A-Town Daily News

Cal Poly’s Strategic Business Services earns achievement of excellence award

Cal Poly was one of 13 universities to earn the award. – The National Procurement Institute for leading procurement practices recently recognized Cal Poly’s Strategic Business Services with the prestigious Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award. Organizations considered for this award are judged on various categories, including process efficiency, technology implementation, professional certification, and innovation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

A Healthier Legal Profession Starts With Law Schools

Arguably the worst kept secret in the legal profession is that many of us have poor work-life balance. Stress, burnout, depression, anxiety, and substance use issues are all-too-common phenomena. Efforts to address these problems continue to be largely reactive and piecemeal. Gym memberships and mindfulness classes can only do so...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
A-Town Daily News

Morro Bay Community Resource Connections receives grant

All-volunteer organization provides information to low-income individuals, seniors, homeless, disabled persons. – Spreading goodwill is a large part of what Los Osos Cares does, and recently they spread a more substantial gift to the Morro Bay Community Resource Connections, a city service, and the City of Morro Bay with a check for $2250 that came from the overall Dignity Health Grant of $75,000 they received. Sharon O’Leary, Lead Volunteer of the Community Resource Connections presented the check to City Clerk, Dana Swanson.
MORRO BAY, CA
A-Town Daily News

COVID-19 cases continue to decline, treatment options expand

– San Luis Obispo County’s recent COVID-19 surge is continuing to subside as new cases decline and pressure on the local health care system eases significantly, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department. However, deaths caused by COVID-19 have not yet slowed. Since last week’s report, the Public Health Department has confirmed that seventeen more SLO County residents—ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s—have died from COVID-19.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
A-Town Daily News

Column: Cohousing – a solution to homelessness?

Presentation happening Saturday at Mountainbrook Church in SLO. – Homelessness is plaguing our cities and towns throughout the country and is a growing problem on the Central Coast of California. Many local organizations offer programs of assistance to homeless individuals but so far none have produced a concrete solution to end homelessness.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
A-Town Daily News

California sends 14.3-million COVID-19 tests to schools

State’s stockpile of tests deployed to prepare for students and staff returning to school after Spring Break. – Over the past month, with roughly 7.2 million students and staff heading into and returning from spring break, the state has distributed more than 14.3 million COVID-19 at-home tests to schools for students and staff. In partnership with local county offices of education, the state has allocated tests based on the total number of students and staff – in both public and private schools – in each county.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechCrunch

Apploi raises $25M to address the healthcare hiring crunch

Organizations have increasingly ramped up benefits and hiring in an effort to address the challenges. But they still face roadblocks, including overly long onboarding and vetting for employees. Adam Lewis pitches the platform he founded eight years ago, Apploi, as the solution. Originally aimed at a hirers and job seekers...
BUSINESS
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
472
Followers
1K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy