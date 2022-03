Tyler Adams called the team a brotherhood when he spoke to the media on a zoom call ahead of the United State entering San Jose, Costa Rica. That brotherhood now has a great chance to book a ticket to the World Cup in Qatar. As long as the United States men's national team avoid a six goal loss in Costa Rica, they'll be heading to the World Cup Additionally, they can also become the first USMNT side to got to Costa Rica and defeat Los Ticos, which given this team's current form, coming off of a 5-1 victory over Panama, should be the expectation.

MLS ・ 10 HOURS AGO