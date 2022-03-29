ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK PM has not been notified of any COVID-19 lockdown breach fine, spokesman says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not been issued with a fine for COVID regulation breaches at this time, his spokesman told reporters, after police said they had recommended an initial 20 fines be issued over gatherings held in Downing Street.

Asked whether Johnson had received a fine, or been told he would be fined, the spokesman told reporters: "No. We've said we will update if that were to occur but our position has not changed."

Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

