ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberal, KS

Bishop Carroll Blanks Liberal in Titan Classic Opener

kscbnews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Liberal girls soccer team is playing in the top bracket of...

www.kscbnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

KU fans celebrate win in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Joy for Jayhawk fans Sunday as KU men’s basketball heads to the final four. For fans watching in Wichita, they’re ready because there’s no such thing as too much basketball in March. KU fan Chasni Gifford said, “I’m normally at home cause these...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

March Madness brings thousands of fans to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – From the Sweet 16 to the Elite Eight. A women’s team will punch their tickets to the Final Four Monday night, and it’s all happening in Wichita. Thousands of people are taking in the big game in the air capital and bringing big bucks to the city. Three hours before the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Three Jayhawks named to Midwest Region All-Tournament team

CHICAGO (KSNT)- Three KU basketball players were named to the Midwest Region All-Tournament team after the Jayhawks’ 76-50 win over Miami to advance to the Final Four. David McCormack, Remy Martin, and Christian Braun all received the regional recognition, while Martin was given the title of Midwest Region Most Outstanding Player. Five players in total […]
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
City
Emporia, KS
Liberal, KS
Sports
Wichita, KS
Sports
City
Liberal, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titan#Girls Soccer
KSN.com

NCAA women’s tourney big-time exposure for Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kevin Jenks runs the Greater Wichita Sports Commission and loves the NCAA women’s tournament in town. “I mean, what that does for our community and having the Wichita name out there it’s priceless,” said Jenks. Jenks is a huge basketball fan, but...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

KU athletics to host watch party at Allen Fieldhouse

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT)- Fans are invited to Allen Fieldhouse to watch KU men’s basketball take on Villanova in the Final Four on Saturday. The Jayhawks game will be played in Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, but KU Athletics is opening the doors to the fieldhouse in Lawrence for students and fans to enjoy the […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

KU departs for Final Four from Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Men’s Basketball team is flying out of Kansas and preparing for a major championship. The Jayhawks are leaving from Topeka Regional Airport Wednesday and heading to New Orleans for the Final Four championship. While the team hasn’t made its way through the terminal yet, fans could be seen […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy