Father shot in the head after 4 armed men break into his home
By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
ktxs.com
1 day ago
HOUSTON - A father was shot in the head during a home invasion in East Houston. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Monday at a home off Coulson Street near Federal Road. Houston Police said that the man,...
A 16-year-old boy died on Monday, March 7, after he fell into a creek while fishing, Texas officials say. Around 2 p.m. Monday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said authorities were searching for a male who fell into a waterway fishing near Cypresswood Drive. The area is close to the Cypresswood Golf Club, just north of Houston.
A Texas man was asleep on the second floor of his home when he awoke to the sound of glass breaking, according to Houston media reports. As he woke up at about 1 a.m. Thursday, March 3, police say an intruder entered the home in the 2200 block of Naomi Street through the back door and began heading up stairs.
An 18-year-old Texas man shot and killed by police earlier this month is believed to have gunned down a father waiting in line at a McDonald’s in Houston, police said. A man identified as Clifton Zeno was fatally shot inside of a McDonald’s on the night of Feb. 23 in west Houston, McClatchy News previously reported. Zeno and a man were arguing over a spot in line when the suspect pulled out a gun, opened fire and ran out of the restaurant, witnesses told police.
A man has been arrested in the murder of a 23-year-old elementary school teacher, Texas police announced. Mathew Wiessing, 25, was arrested for the March 10 shooting and is charged with the murder of Michael Echaniz, the San Antonio Police Department said in a news release. Police say Wiessing’s motive...
A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
(CNN) — Four teenagers were shot and one was killed early Sunday morning after a fight broke out in a parking lot outside a 16th birthday party in Texas. Police responded to a Houston production studio around 12 a.m. after multiple people were involved in a dispute which escalated into gunfire among the group, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.
A 28-year-old man was fatally shot by Texas police after authorities say he pulled a gun during a foot chase. Police say that at about 4 p.m. on March 14, San Antonio patrol officers spotted a man with two felony warrants. The man, who was not identified, was “recognized” by...
What would you do if someone you didn't know tried to give you a baby?. I can understand a new mother being overwhelmed, but this is not the way to get help. Our news partner KWTX is reporting that a woman in Corpus Christi, Texas has been arrested after asking a stranger on the street to take her newborn. The baby in question is less than two weeks old.
A 23-year-old with a $30,000 sneaker collection ended up with a bullet in his chest after armed robbers went after his pricey Air Jordan stash, the man’s family says. As KDKA-TV reports, Dom Geraci was shot Friday night outside his home in Plum, Allegheny County, Pa. Three armed suspects, allegedly after Geraci’s extensive shoe collection, got away. The entire altercation was caught on a Ring doorbell video, KDKA reports.
WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department needs help locating a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Northeast D.C. that occurred March 4. MPD Capt. Kevin Kentish, who works in the homicide unit, told reporters that investigators have identified a person suspected of shooting Sedrick Miller, 42, of Northeast D.C. in front of his two children.
What could have been a tragedy in a Houston, Texas restaurant was quickly averted when a man waving a gun was quickly taken down by two men patrons, who just happened to be trained mixed martial arts fighters. Houston police responded to a 911 call from RA Sushi restaurant and...
Springfield, Ohio – The man who fired multiple shots at a woman who was walking by his home on Charles Street was arrested. Officers were sent to a residence around 8:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Charles in response to a man firing shots at passing pedestrians. According...
Authorities have called the death of a man shot after forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend's Metairie home Tuesday afternoon a justifiable homicide. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the man as Charles Martin, 36, of Metairie. The shooting was reported about 4:14 p.m. at a home in the 7000...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department confirmed one person was shot outside his home Friday, March 18. According to police, a man shot the victim while he was standing outside of his home. The victim was treated at the hospital. He had no life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred at the 700 […]
Two young cousins were livestreaming from a St. Louis apartment when one child fatally shot the other before killing herself in what family members say was a tragic accident. Police are still investigating Friday's incident in which a 12-year-old girl, Paris Harvey, shot a 14-year-old boy, Kuaron Harvey, before shooting herself. Police initially described it as a murder-suicide.
