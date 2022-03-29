Mayor Massad Reflects on Visit With Gov. Walz

MINNESOTA- In accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, Governor Tim Walz ordered all flags statewide at half-staff until midnight Saturday, in honor and remembrance of U.S. Representative Don Young, who passed away Friday night. Sometimes called the Dean of the House, the 88-year-old Alaska Congressman was the...
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has released a revised supplemental budget Thursday. He is now proposing writing out "Walz Checks" of up to $1,000. Single tax filers would get a one-time payment of $500 and married couples would receive a payment of $1,000. He says more than 2.7 million Minnesota households would receive a Walz Check.
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are touting a newly revised state budget, based off an improved economic forecast released last month. Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) showed the state's projected budget surplus will be a historic $9.25 billion, up from the...
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan visited New Ulm Tuesday. It was the seventh stop on their statewide public safety tour. “Not every community is the same, and the solutions and problems are different,” Walz stated. They joined city officials from New...
Last Saturday while we were all NOT looking forward to messing with our clocks yet again, a glorious show took place. This streak of light caught the attention of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Canada, Iowa, and even Illinois. If you like the color green then you were amazed even more. A green...
Rochester, N.Y. — (WHAM) - Following a recent spike in shootings, the lieutenant governor stopped in Rochester Wednesday to talk with city leaders and community advocates against gun violence on next steps to combat the ongoing problem. The biggest takeaways include more violence prevention resources from the state level,...
HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) - It's a big day for the Washington County community, as first responders have been patiently waiting to bridge the gaps for those going through mental health and substance abuse crises.
TEXAS – Gov. Greg Abbott continued to make his rounds to visit the hardest-hit areas of Texas impacted by the severe weather. On Wednesday, the governor met with local officials in Sherman and then later in Elgin. He spoke about the state’s ongoing response to the severe weather.
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz and Lieutanant Governor Peggy Flanagan will be in New Ulm today for a roundtable discussion with officials from New Ulm and Mankato about the administration’s 300 million dollar public safety plan. The roundtable discussion will center around what the $300 million...
ST. CLOUD — Gov. Tim Walz announced the appointment of Heidi Schultz as district court judge Tuesday in the Seventh Judicial District, chambered in St. Cloud, according to a release. Schultz will replace retiring Judge Kris Davick-Halfen in Stearns County. Schultz is an assistant Todd County attorney, prosecuting adult...
DFL state Rep. Jen Schultz announced she is running for the U.S. House of Representatives in the Eighth Congressional District, hoping to challenge incumbent Republican Rep. Pete Stauber, according to WDIO. The state of Minnesota is halting its program of free mail-in PCR testing via Vault Health and will instead...
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Wednesday, March 23, 2022, marked two years since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her statewide lockdown in light of rising COVID-19 cases. "Stay Home, Stay Safe," Whitmer said as she made her order directing "all non-critical businesses to temporarily close, all Michiganders to stay home or six feet away from others during COVID-19 crisis."
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s been about one year since the people of Bossier City elected Tommy Chandler to serve as mayor. Since he took office in July 2021, Mayor Chandler says he’s excited to see more people and businesses moving to Bossier. He says he’s also focused on new projects, like Surge Entertainment, the new Jimmie Davis Bridge, traffic flow, shows coming to the Brookshire’s Grocery Arena and more.
The governor and the speaker of the Minnesota House called for him to resign. His party caucus ousted him. But embattled Rep. John Thompson is running for reelection. To win a second term, he’ll need to defeat two challengers in the strongly Democratic East Side St. Paul district. Hoang Murphy, founder of the St. Paul-based […]
(Des Moines, IA) — A bill to make changes in Iowa’s can and bottle deposit law has made it farther in the Iowa legislature this year than any previous attempt. Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig guided the bill through Senate debate Tuesday before the upper chamber passed it 31 to 18. It will let grocery stores refuse bottle and can returns starting next summer and would increase the handling fee for redemption centers from one cent to three cents of every nickel deposit on a beverage container. The wholesalers that distribute beer and pop to retailers would be able to keep unredeemed deposits. Democrats in the Senate opposed the bill, saying there are only 60 redemption centers operating in the state and it will kill the redemption program. A slightly different approach is eligible for debate in the Iowa House.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin made his way inside the Vines Center at Liberty University Friday. In front of a crowd of students, he spoke during convocation. He opened by talking about faith and its impact on his life. Later, he touched on topics such as K-12...
