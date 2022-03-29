ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RHONJ’ Sneak Peek: Gia Giudice Fires Back After Margaret Josephs Dismisses Teresa Giudice

 1 day ago
Gia Giudice and Teresa with Margaret insetted. Shutterstock (2)

As season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey continues to heat up, Gia Giudice isn’t afraid to get involved in the action. Teresa Giudice ’s eldest daughter fires back at Margaret Josephs in Us Weekly ’s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, March 29, episode.

“By the way, who thinks it's weird that Teresa would text us to wear her stuff in the guise of doing something for charity?” Margaret, 54, asks Melissa Gorga , Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and “friend” Traci Lynn Johnson as the group gets ready to play in a charity softball tournament.

Jackie, 45, was quick to agree with her friend over Teresa’s new workout line. “Oh, my God, I do,” the journalist says. “I’m not going to be an advertisement, especially for someone digging for information that could destroy my life.”

“She’s not even talking to us,” Margaret adds. “We’re not wearing them.”

Things got awkward when Teresa, 49, and Gia, 21, arrive with the Standing Strong author’s now-fiancé, Luis Ruelas .

“I brought stuff if you guys want it — it’s my workout line,” Teresa mentions before Margaret quickly chimes in and says, “No, we’re good.”

Teresa then asks, “You have to say it like that? We’re good?”

After Margaret reiterates that the group is “good” as they are at a charity event, Gia rolls her eyes.

“I mean, you’re wearing the same thing anyway,” the college student replies. “We’re all wearing black leggings. She supports you guys with everything.”

Teresa and Margaret have been at odds all season after the Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget author asked questions about Luis’ past.

"I'm not sure [we can be friends]," Teresa told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. "I've done nothing to Margaret, nothing at all. Didn't go searching into her past because, of course, she puts it all out there. Not that I even want to, because I don't want to. You know what I mean? So for someone to try to hurt you for no reason, it's like, where does that leave you? I'm hurt and disgusted, I really am.”

Teresa added in the same interview that she wasn’t afraid to break the fourth wall on season 12 because she was “protecting Louie.”

She explained: “I've been around the block a lot. So it's like, I'm not going to do this. And he didn't sign up for this, so I'm protecting him. That's all it is. It's me protecting him. We have nothing to hide. He's amazing. And I don't care. I don't have to prove anything to anyone, except to myself and to my daughters."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Comments / 25

KBK718
23h ago

Goa needs to find something to do with her time. She's annoying and shouldn't she be busy with the sorority and college? So sick of her.

Reply(1)
23
Happy cat
1d ago

Absolutely LOVE that in Margaret a successful, intelligent, caring woman basically everything Teresa isn't has met her match! 😹😹😹

Reply(1)
33
AP_000072.5d48135cab274bacb7b3d224c335c8d9.0256
21h ago

Teresa needs to make her kids shut up. If kids are off limits they should stay out of it. If they want to interject all gloves are off

Reply
15
Person
Distractify

‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Says Her Husband Talked to a Divorce Lawyer After Her Arrest

The controversy surrounding Jen Shah’s arrest and upcoming trial affected her career and marriage to Coach Sharrieff Shah. During Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jen discussed some details regarding her public legal trouble. Before the season aired, she and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing.
RELATIONSHIPS
bravotv.com

Has Teresa Giudice Changed Her Mind About Caroline Manzo?

One of the more famous rifts in Real Housewives history is the falling out between The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo. The RHONJ cast member and alum, respectively, have had a beef with one another for many years. And in case you were wondering, not much has changed for Teresa on that front, as she recently revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Jim Bob Duggar's Sister Opened Up About Lies She Was Told, Then Deleted The Post

There are myriad Duggars in the limelight and while we often hear about Duggar patriarch Jim Bob, his wife Michelle and their 19 kids, spouses and grandchildren, there are some extended Duggar family members who occasionally pop into the limelight. This includes Cousin Amy Duggar King and her mother Deanna, the sister of Jim Bob Duggar. Recently, the TV personality’s sibling opened up about the “completely” different story she was told in regards to the family, then deleted the post.
CELEBRITIES
