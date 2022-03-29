ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Symphony to offer ‘Black Panther’ in concert this weekend

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Symphony goes Marvel Universe this Saturday and Sunday with performances of the “Black Panther” soundtrack at Jones Hall. The Oscar-winning score, which melds traditional African sounds with...

sunny99.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Entertainment
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
98.1 KHAK

‘Black Panther 2’ Has Finally Wrapped Filming

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been in production for so long, and faced so many difficulties, that the title has begun to feel bitterly ironic. Amidst the sort of Covid-related issues that plague most major blockbusters these days, the entire shoot also had to pause back in November after star Letitia Wright injured herself during a stunt that went wrong while shooting in Boston. The production eventually resumed in mid-January of this year. And of course before the script was even finished, the franchise’s original star, Chadwick Boseman, passed away after a battle with cancer, leaving an enormous void in the center of the sequel that will arguably be impossible to fill. (Marvel has repeatedly insisted they will not recast Boseman’s role as T’Challa.)
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Panther#Orchestral Music#Concert#King T#The Houston Symphony#African#Western#American
Lootpress

Students and locals experience the magic of Elton John and Billy Joel

A sizable audience assembled Thursday evening in the ballroom of the Concord University Student Center for a special musical presentation. On this night, singer, musician, and national touring act Walt Wise took to the stage as Captain Fantastic to present an immersive excursion through the careers of both Elton John and Billy Joel.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
SFGate

H.E.R. does juggling act with concert tours, acting, Grammys

LOS ANGELES (AP) — H.E.R. won top Oscar and Grammy music honors last year, but those supreme accolades were just a precursor for the singer-songwriter's next moves. The R&B star enters the Grammy Awards as one of the leading nominees again, she’s the new global ambassador for L’Oreal Paris, she was recently honored at Billboard's Women in Music event and she will start filming “The Color Purple” musical this month in Georgia. She’ll embark on her 19-city Back of My Mind tour in early April while separately joining Coldplay for their world tour as a supporting act later this month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 3.11.22

1970 - Deja Vu, the first album by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, (and the second by the trio configuration of Crosby, Stills, and Nash), was released. Déjà Vu worked as an album, a product of four potent musical talents who were all ascending to the top of their game. It took an estimated 800 hours of studio time to record. Most of the music, apart from the quartet's version of Joni Mitchell's "Woodstock," was done as individual sessions by each of the members when they turned up (which was seldom together), contributing whatever was needed that could be agreed upon. The music ranged from late era Beatles, country rock, and blues. Déjà Vu a rich musical banquet for the most serious and personal listeners, while mass audiences reveled in the glorious harmonies and the thundering electric guitars. (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
MUSIC
CBS Chicago

Grammy Awards Performers Announced

The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year's 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night® will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Hosted by Trevor Noah live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Brothers Osborne received two GRAMMY...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Arthur Brown releases video for brand new song Long Long Road

God of Hellfire, Arthur Brown, has released a video for brand new song Long Long Road, which you can watch in full below. Long Long Road is also the title track of Brown's brand new studio album, which will be released on his 80th birthday, June 24, through Magnetic Eye Records. The new album features Brown on vocals, guitar and piano alongside multi-instrumentalist Rik Patten, who also worked with Brown on 2012's The Magician's Hat album.
MUSIC
Urban Milwaukee

Meet the Black Diaspora Symphony Orchestra

Dayvin Hallmon believes that music can both create and heal communities. This is what he hopes to do through the Black Diaspora Symphony Orchestra. And he’s searching for musicians who feel the same. The Black Diaspora Symphony Orchestra, based in Milwaukee, is an extension of the Black String Triage...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Bryan Adams Stretched His Songwriting on ‘Into the Fire’

Quite a bit happened in the three years between Bryan Adams' chart-topping Reckless and its follow-up, Into the Fire. A global star after four albums, Adams and his songwriting partner Jim Vallance felt a different kind of fire creatively as they began their next outing. They were particularly affected by working on "Tears Are Not Enough," the 1985 single by the all-star collective Northern Lights that was Canada's answer to Band Aid and USA for Africa. After that, Adams told UCR at the time, "we couldn't write another toss-away song. We had to come up with stuff that had more substance to it.
MUSIC
KEDM

Monroe Symphony Orchestra presents its annual Pops concert

Monroe Symphony Orchestra presents its annual Pops concert, plus Juleps, and Jazz pre-party fundraiser. Bayou Pointe Event Center is the setting for this season’s annual Pops concert. This year’s theme is The Sound of Broadway, a concert highlighting the best concert songs of musical theater. Conductor Jason Rinehart will lead the Symphony and featured vocalists Blake Oden and Nancy Carey.
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy