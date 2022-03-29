Promotions, Honors for Huntington Residents

The Tri-CYA will induct four residents into its Hall of Honor Thursday. They are: Stephanie Gotard, Martine Macdonald, Carineh Mendez and Highway Superintendent Andre Sorrentino. They will be inducted at the group’s annual celebratory dinner at the Crest Hollow Country Club.

Police Officer Honored

Officer Jaime Wustenhoff of the Suffolk County police Second Precinct was honored to received the Women of Valor award at the Suffolk YJCC. Wustenhoff was honored for her dedication and love for the community.S

Jamie Wustenhoff

Music Hall of Fame Trustee

Robert S. Posner of Northport has joined the board of trustees of the Long Island Music Hall of Fame.

“I have followed this wonderful organization for many years and have enjoyed attending their world class Induction ceremonies,” Posner said. “I am looking forward to contributing to its continued growth, promoting music education and Long Island’s diverse musical history.”

He is a partner at Grassi Advisors and Accountants working at their Jericho office. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from C.W. Post University.