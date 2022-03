As the final international break of the season winds down, our focus is firmly on one thing: The race for the top four and, more importantly, the final UEFA Champions League spot that’s up for grabs. Manchester City and Liverpool are locked in a blood war over who will take home the Premier League title and will claim two of the spots. Chelsea are almost certainly in as it would take a monumental collapse for them to fall out of the top four.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO