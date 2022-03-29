ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Contract details for Buffalo Bills WR Jamison Crowder

By Nick Wojton
 1 day ago
Whatever reason why doesn’t really matter, but the Buffalo Bills (& their fans) got a deal in wide receiver Jamison Crowder.

A slot receiver, who has had some good days in the NFL, including against the Bills, signed a one-year deal with the team.

Turns out, that contract is very incentive based as well.

According to Spotrac, the contract Crowder signed is worth up to $4 million in 2022.

That “up to” is key, as half of the contract is actually incentive based.

In his deal, the 28-year-old has a signing bonus of $750K. His base salary of $1.12M is also guaranteed. His salary cap hit will sit at $1.98M.

Other bonuses will come into the picture as well, but as referenced, a healthy chunk of pay will come via incentives. Some of those include receptions, touchdowns, and receiving yards.

In a way, Crowder is inking a deal in Buffalo that might be a bit of a “prove it” contract. If he cashes in, Crowder could turn his incentives into a bigger pay day with another team–and him sticking around with the Bills wouldn’t be off the table, either.

But Crowder will have to earn his playing time to get to those incentives, first and foremost. Isaiah McKenzie will have something to say about playing time in the slot.

