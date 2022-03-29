ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Von Miller touts Bills legends during first 24 hours visiting Buffalo (video)

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Buffalo Bills rolled out the red carpet for All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller after he agreed to sign on the dotted line.

After the details were all worked out, Miller did what anyone would do: He visited Orchard Park and checked out the team facilities first hand.

While doing so, the Bills were sure to have their social media team follow Miller around.

In one area of the building, Miller took things to a pretty cool level. There were some images of Bills legends of the past hanging up. Miller appeared to know several of them from Bruce Smith, to Cornelius Bennett. to Jim Kelly.

Miller went on to say he felt like he had “a little bit of Buffalo Bills in him for a long time” because he was nearly drafted by the team back in 2011.

Check out Miller’s entire tour via the team’s YouTube channel below:

