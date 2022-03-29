ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday talking point: 'Let's hope there are no more injuries to worry about'

Cover picture for the articleBeing a club before country supporter I find it hard to drum up too much enthusiasm for an England friendly or two. I’m more worried about how many City players are involved...

The Guardian

‘Absolute joke’: Southgate hits out at England fans who booed Harry Maguire

Gareth Southgate vented his disgust at the England fans who booed Harry Maguire before the 3-0 friendly win over Ivory Coast, calling their actions “an absolute joke”. Maguire’s struggles with Manchester United had been a hot topic in the buildup to this international break and there were boos from sections of the crowd when his name was read out before kick-off, with further jeering upon his first few touches of the ball.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England penalties: A closer look at the options after Gareth Southgate’s comments on lack of experience

Gareth Southgate highlighted England’s lack of penalty experience as he revealed the squad have already begun practising for a potential shoot-out at this year’s World Cup.England lost last summer’s European Championship final on penalties to Italy at Wembley and Southgate is convinced experience played a part – an assessment backed up by his side’s statistics.“What is apparent, in terms of regular penalty-takers for their club, we really only have Harry Kane, James Ward-Prowse,” Southgate – who missed a decisive penalty as an England player at Euro 96 – said on Monday.“(Marcus) Rashford would have been, in terms of volume of...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Harry Maguire and Tyrone Mings are set to return to England's starting XI to face Ivory Coast, Declan Rice could be captain, and Harry Kane rested... with boss Gareth Southgate expected to make wholesale changes 'to keep all of the squad involved'

Gareth Southgate is expected to make wholesale changes as England take on Ivory Coast in a friendly at Wembley Stadium. The Three Lions sealed a 2-1 victory over Switzerland as Luke Shaw and Harry Kane both got on the scoresheet on Saturday -despite trailing 1-0 early on at Wembley Stadium.
SOCCER
BBC

England 3-0 Ivory Coast: Raheem Sterling scores as Three Lions cruise to win

England strolled to victory in their friendly against Ivory Coast at Wembley to complete a satisfactory international break for manager Gareth Southgate. Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham produced an outstanding individual display as England followed up Saturday's win against Switzerland with a commanding performance. The hosts were well in control...
SOCCER
BBC

University rugby player dies weeks after match injury

A university rugby player has died after being injured during a match. Maddy Lawrence, 20, was playing for the University of the West of England Women's second team against the University of Bristol on 9 March when she was injured while being tackled. The winger was taken to hospital but...
RUGBY
SPORTbible

27.8 Per Cent Of Fans Think England Will Win The World Cup

28 per cent of fans believe England will go all the way and win the World Cup in Qatar. England reached the World Cup semi-finals in Russia, achieving the team's best display at the tournament since 1990 before succumbing to a narrow extra time defeat to Croatia. Last summer, at...
FIFA
Daily Mail

Lee Carsley is desperate for more attacking options for England Under 21s' crucial qualifiers in June... with Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun his only option for the clash with Albania

Lee Carsley hopes to have more attacking options for England Under 21s' crucial European Championship qualifiers in June. The Young Lions only boast one natural centre forward, Arsenal's Folarin Balogun - currently on loan at Middlesbrough - for Tuesday night's qualifier in Albania. Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster is out for...
SOCCER
BBC

Southgate 'will want club relationships' across the pitch

The club bond of Manchester City forwards Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden can only benefit the England team, according to former Three Lions centre-back Jonathan Woodgate. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Woodgate said: "You want these relationships all over the pitch. "It's perfect because...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'Harry has been a colossus' - rivals at club level rally behind England team-mate Maguire

Harry Maguire's team-mates were quick to show their support for the Manchester United defender, after he was booed during England's win over Ivory Coast. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said: "I can't get my head around what happened at Wembley tonight. Harry has been a colossus for England. Without him, the progress made at the last two tournaments would not have been possible.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

PETER CROUCH: England fans booed me and it's heart wrenching... to see Harry Maguire get jeered by his own fans at Wembley against Ivory Coast left a sour taste

The treatment of Harry Maguire when his name was read out at Wembley was stomach-churning. I remember being subjected to boos from England supporters through no fault of my own. The boos that greeted me when coming on for Shaun Wright-Phillips against Poland in a World Cup qualifier at Old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Aaron Ramsdale is rated as just 50:50 to make Arsenal's visit to Crystal Palace on Monday... with goalkeeper yet to fully recover from hip injury that saw him miss England's friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast

Aaron Ramsdale is rated as 50:50 for Arsenal's Premier League return at Crystal Palace on Monday after missing their win at Aston Villa and pulling out of the England squad due to a hip injury. Ramsdale suffered the injury in his last appearance against Liverpool ruling him out of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

