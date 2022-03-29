Tuesday talking point: 'Let's hope there are no more injuries to worry about'

Gareth Southgate highlighted England’s lack of penalty experience as he revealed the squad have already begun practising for a potential shoot-out at this year’s World Cup.England lost last summer’s European Championship final on penalties to Italy at Wembley and Southgate is convinced experience played a part – an assessment backed up by his side’s statistics.“What is apparent, in terms of regular penalty-takers for their club, we really only have Harry Kane, James Ward-Prowse,” Southgate – who missed a decisive penalty as an England player at Euro 96 – said on Monday.“(Marcus) Rashford would have been, in terms of volume of...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO