ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champlin, MN

Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Front Yard In Twin Cities Suburb

By Kim David
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Champlin, MN (KROC AM News) - Police in the Twin Cities suburb of Champlin are investigating a fatal stabbing. Officers were called to a residential neighborhood around 9:30 pm Monday and found a...

1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTVL

31-year-old woman fatally stabbed in front of Rumors Lounge in Medford

MEDFORD — Update 12:49 pm: The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Brittany L. Lovrovich. A woman died this morning after reportedly being stabbed outside of Rumors Lounge on North Riverside Avenue in Medford. Medford Police arrived at the scene at approximately 1:47 am, finding 31-year-old Brittany L. Lovrovich,...
MEDFORD, OR
The Independent

Body of Ohio woman who vanished in July is found under pile of clothes on apartment balcony

The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Champlin, MN
Champlin, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Front Yard#Twin Cities#Guns#Police Dog#Champlin Mn Lrb
Herald and News

Police dog sniffs out crystal meth, two men arrested

Two men face drug trafficking charges after a police dog named Trapper sniffed out suspected crystal meth in a car, according to police. The K-9 cop helped police discover the alleged methamphetamine during a search on March 19. Luis Pacheco-Lopez, 40 of Medford, and Daniel Velarde-Medrano of Huntington Park, California,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Professional South American burglary gang is filmed EMPTYING luxury California homes after carrying out similar raids across East Coast, Indiana and Texas before flying home

Gangs of South American 'crime tourists' are being blamed for at least two home burglaries in California this week - as well as similar raids across the country in recent months, including sprees in Indiana, Texas, New York, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The criminals target wealthy neighborhoods...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Island Packet Online

Man vanished in Washington more than 40 years ago. Now DNA helped identify his remains

A Minnesota man had been in Washington state for a “short time” when he went missing in 1977. For more than 40 years, no one knew what happened to him — until now. The Kittitas County Coroner’s Office in Washington just identified remains found in 1978 as those of the man who disappeared: Donald Grant Anderson, according to a news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Naomi Irion: Chilling new video released of hooded suspect in Walmart lot where teen vanished

Nevada authorities and members of Naomi Irion’s family - most of them crying - pleaded on Tuesday for anyone to come forward with information about the 18-year-old, who vanished from a Walmart parking lot more than a week ago. “Because the incident happened so close to I-80, she could be anywhere - anywhere in the nation,” Ms Irion’s mother, Diana - who flew from her home in South Africa after her daughter’s 12 March disappearance - said Tuesday.Ms Irion was last seen speaking with a man in the Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada - about 34 miles east of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wisconsin man gets life in killing, dismemberment of parents

A Wisconsin man who was convicted of killing and dismembering his parents was sentenced Thursday to life without parole, with a judge saying his obligation to protect the public required the stiffest possible sentence.Chandler Halderson, 24, of Windsor, was convicted in January of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and hiding a corpse in the July deaths Bart and Krista Halderson. Wisconsin does not have the death penalty.Investigators said Halderson killed his parents after his father discovered he had been lying about attending a technical college. Prosecutors said it was one in a web of lies he told about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy